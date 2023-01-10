Read full article on original website
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Spurs vs. Grizzlies prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 11 (Can Spurs cover?)
The Memphis Grizzlies have won seven straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs, who rank dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and net rating, are dealing with injuries to Devin Vassell (out), Keldon Johnson (questionable) and Keita Bates-Diop (questionable). Johnson is...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Mavericks vs. Lakers prediction and odds for Thursday, January 12 (Value on Lakers)
The Los Angeles Lakers have a rematch from their Christmas Day matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in LA. The Lakers have quietly moved to within half a game of the play-in tournament in the West, with LeBron James playing at an extremely high level recently without Anthony Davis.
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Ben Simmons, Mavericks-Lakers and Thunder-Sixers)
It’s a shame that injuries and rest are getting in the way of what looked like an unbelievable slate on Thursday in the NBA, as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both out and Damian Lillard and Jaylen Brown are both questionable. But that’s not going to deter us...
Spoelstra floats idea for 100K fans at outdoor game in Miami
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has a new goal
Knicks hold off Pacers in RJ Barrett’s return
Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and RJ Barrett added 27 in his return from injury, lifting the host New York Knicks to a 119-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Brunson made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and all nine of his attempts from the foul line on the heels of scoring a career-high 44 points in New York's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
Wizards holding amazing Kyle Kuzma pink sweater bobblehead giveaway
The Washington Wizards are holding a Kyle Kuzma bobblehead giveaway, which features the iconic, oversized pink sweater he wore ahead of a game in the 2021-22 season. Last season, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made a statement in the form of his pregame fit as he walked into the arena to face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2021. Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater, which included elongated arm sleeves. It caught the attention of NBA Twitter at the time, and it has since become legend.
Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled mightily without LeBron James in the mix during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With their talisman sidelined, it came as no surprise that the shorthanded Lakers fell to Nikola Jokic and Co., 122-109. The good news for the Lakers is that...
Sabres in shooting slump on 3-game skid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NHL’s highest-scoring team is suddenly struggling to find the back of the net. The Sabres lost their third home game in a row Thursday night, 4-2 to the Jets. Following the first shutout defeat of the season, 4-0 Monday against the Flyers, and Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Kraken, […]
Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era
There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
