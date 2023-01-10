ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks hold off Pacers in RJ Barrett’s return

Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and RJ Barrett added 27 in his return from injury, lifting the host New York Knicks to a 119-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Brunson made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and all nine of his attempts from the foul line on the heels of scoring a career-high 44 points in New York's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Wizards holding amazing Kyle Kuzma pink sweater bobblehead giveaway

The Washington Wizards are holding a Kyle Kuzma bobblehead giveaway, which features the iconic, oversized pink sweater he wore ahead of a game in the 2021-22 season. Last season, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made a statement in the form of his pregame fit as he walked into the arena to face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2021. Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater, which included elongated arm sleeves. It caught the attention of NBA Twitter at the time, and it has since become legend.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres in shooting slump on 3-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NHL’s highest-scoring team is suddenly struggling to find the back of the net. The Sabres lost their third home game in a row Thursday night, 4-2 to the Jets. Following the first shutout defeat of the season, 4-0 Monday against the Flyers, and Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Kraken, […]
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era

There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy