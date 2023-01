Avery Williams' buzzer-beater from just inside of mid-court on Wednesday gave the Licking Valley girls basketball team a thrilling 35-32 victory at Northridge in Licking County League play. Williams totaled 21 points for the Panthers (3-12, 2-7). Emma Cubbison added seven points. Ava Travis scored 15 points for the Vikings...

NEWARK, OH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO