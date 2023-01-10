“Matt Barry, who led Tysons Corner Center for the last four years, will be overseeing a new effort to revitalize Union Station as its new General Manager”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
restonnow.com
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center
Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
popville.com
“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”
“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
Washingtonian.com
14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week
This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Commercial Observer
REI-Fronted Retail Building in Tysons Trades for $20M
A building occupied by outdoorsy retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) has traded hands in Tysons, Va. Qualified Opportunity Fund LLC has sold 8209 Watson Street, a 32,857-square-foot stand-alone retail building, to an unnamed institutional buyer from Dallas for $20.4 million. Avison Young represented the seller, who acquired the property in...
Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
Commercial Observer
DC Mayor’s ‘Comeback’ Plan Includes 7M SF of Residential Development
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday unveiled D.C.’s Comeback Plan, a tool for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years that includes adding millions of square feet of housing. The goals of the plan center around boosting incomes, job opportunities, and housing and...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
popville.com
Three Fifty Bakery moving from original location at 17th and U!!?!
1926 17th Street, NW via Three Fifty Bakery, opened here in 2014. Big news from Three Fifty Bakery: “Thanks for the memories, Washington DC. We can’t wait to make new ones in 2023!”. Martha writes: “They said they’re moving to a larger space a few blocks away, at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Purple Line work’s road disruption being felt in downtown Silver Spring
Partial blockage of the Silver Spring Transit Center this week is a first taste of disruption to come from renewed Purple Line development there. State transportation officials say the most disruptive work on the light rail project in Silver Spring is still months away. The county’s Department of Transportation recently...
NBC Washington
MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia
It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day — coming up on Monday, Jan. 16 — is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities. Here are events to know about if you’re...
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
Proposed rent stabilization bill aims to relieve Prince George’s County tenants
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Renters in Prince George’s County could finally get some temporary relief after seeing skyrocketing rent increases. The county council is looking into a rent stabilization bill, and advocates hope this could lead to a more permanent solution. Renters say they’re fed up with the living conditions and wild rent […]
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Washingtonian.com
3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area
Need a break from everyday stress? Retreat to these peaceful places for a restorative vacation. Drive time from DC: 40 minutes. It’s a relatively short drive from downtown DC to Lansdowne Resort, overlooking the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Weekend-long wellness packages bundle a two-night stay with access to a group fitness course, hot-stone massage, nightly herbal foot soaks en suite, and more.
bethesdamagazine.com
The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message
The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message. For nearly 50 years, the bridge that carries trains over the Capital Beltway near the Mormon Temple has been a blank canvas for area vandals. It all started in the 1970s when someone daubed it with the wonderfully evocative “SURRENDER DOROTHY.” It was a delightful prank, harmonizing with the Emerald City-like spires of the temple just beyond.
Comments / 0