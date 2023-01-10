ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
icgov.org

Salt/Sand mix available for residents during winter

The City provides a limited amount of salt and sand mix available at no charge to all Iowa City residents. The pile is located at the Streets Division parking lot, located off of South Gilbert Street in the parking lot at 3901 Napoleon Lane. Iowa City residents should provide their...
IOWA CITY, IA
icgov.org

Iowa City Transit offers free shuttle service to MLK Day of Service event

A free shuttle to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Celebration event at Mercer Park and Aquatic Center will be offered on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The shuttle will service the following areas: the Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center, the Iowa City Transit interchange immediately followed by the Iowa City Public Library, the Broadway Neighborhood Center, and the bus stop near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Nevada Avenue.
IOWA CITY, IA
icgov.org

Registration open for Good Trouble Youth Activism Summit

The Good Trouble Youth Summit invites students in grades 6-12 to to participate in a series of workshops on different types of activism. The summit will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center and will include workshops on Advocacy as Activism on Micro and Macro Levels. Students will be in a community with educators who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) with support from allies. This is a space cultivated to support the needs of BIPOC students while students of other backgrounds are also welcome. All youth will be in this space focused on social justice, equity, and community building.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy