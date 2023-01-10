The Good Trouble Youth Summit invites students in grades 6-12 to to participate in a series of workshops on different types of activism. The summit will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center and will include workshops on Advocacy as Activism on Micro and Macro Levels. Students will be in a community with educators who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) with support from allies. This is a space cultivated to support the needs of BIPOC students while students of other backgrounds are also welcome. All youth will be in this space focused on social justice, equity, and community building.

