localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – January 12, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — Steve is joined by Lisa Matto Thursday as a co-host. Lisa, who as appeared on Bridge Street as a guest, is the author of “The Upside of Downs,” a book about her daughter with Downs Syndrome. As we get to know Lisa, the two chat...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
OMG! Wait Until You See the Adorable Addition to Wild Animal Park
Oh my God! Wait until you see the adorable addition to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. Meet Kane, a beautiful Tabby Tiger that you can actually adopt. All proceeds will go straight to the animal you adopt to help the Wild Animal Park buy new toys and enrichment. From...
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
After 4 decades, Marty the Milkman makes his final home delivery: ‘It’s my family’s legacy’
Marcellus, N.Y. – Martin Wegman chokes up when he talks about his love for delivering milk to homes in western Onondaga County. It started more than a century ago, when his family took milk from their own cows, put it in 40-gallon vats and drove a wagon around to customers.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Rocky
Rocky would love nothing more than to get out of the shelter. This gentleman was surrendered to us in December due to the health of his owner. Rocky’s ten years old. At over a hundred pounds he’s currently in the heavyweight division and would benefit from some easy exercise and a weight loss plan.
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Does Lights on the Lake display stay on overnight?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Viewer, Arnold Palmer, contacted the YS Team wondering why the Lights on the Lake holiday display stays illuminated overnight when the display closes at 10 p.m. Palmer mentioned he saw the lights shine all night on December 27 into the early morning hours of December...
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: What’s that smell on the north end of Onondaga Lake Park?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two viewers recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining of a “terrible smell” in the Willow Bay area of Onondaga Lake Park. One viewer was concerned it could be sewage. Onondaga County started investigating the smell after being contacted by the YS Team.
localsyr.com
Nave’s Neighbors: PAWS of CNY
(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community. Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time. PAWS wants to improve the lives of people...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their porch
As one Plainville family discovered that spot just happened to be a little too close for comfort when they found a burly, uninvited guest hibernating under their porch.
iheart.com
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
iheart.com
Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home
An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers
Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
