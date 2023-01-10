ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – January 12, 2023

(WSYR-TV) — Steve is joined by Lisa Matto Thursday as a co-host. Lisa, who as appeared on Bridge Street as a guest, is the author of “The Upside of Downs,” a book about her daughter with Downs Syndrome. As we get to know Lisa, the two chat...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Rocky

Rocky would love nothing more than to get out of the shelter. This gentleman was surrendered to us in December due to the health of his owner. Rocky’s ten years old. At over a hundred pounds he’s currently in the heavyweight division and would benefit from some easy exercise and a weight loss plan.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Nave’s Neighbors: PAWS of CNY

(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community. Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time. PAWS wants to improve the lives of people...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO, NY
iheart.com

Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home

An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers

Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
SYRACUSE, NY

