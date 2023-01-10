NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The first-graders in Virginia who watched a classmate shoot their teacher last week will each have to undergo a forensic interview conducted by police, The Post has learned. The children witnessed a parent’s worst nightmare on Friday when an unnamed 6-year-old boy in their class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, shot first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner. The bullet from the 9mm Taurus handgun went through Zwerner’s hand and into her chest, police said. The 25-year-old was initially hospitalized in critical condition and is now expected to recover. While picking their kids up from the school, which...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO