alabamanews.net
MCSO: Man arrested in Hope Hull domestic-related homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a domestic-related fatal shooting Wednesday. Deputies responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 200 block of George Drive in Hope Hull. Once they arrived, they found the victim, 40-year-old Joseph Williams, dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect,...
WSFA
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation. According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Homicide investigations are underway in the separate deaths of two men in Montgomery. Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Victim identified in homicide investigation on Narrow Lane Road
Officials have identified the person killed in the city’s latest homicide. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road Wednesday morning in reference to a person deceased. That’s when they found 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries. Tolliver was pronounced dead on the scene.
alabamanews.net
Selma police make arrest in city’s first murder of the year
Selma police have arrested a man in connection to the city’s first murder of the year. 49-year-old Steven Williams was arrested and charged in the death of 38-year-old Otis Donnell Carter. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning on the corner of Highway 80 and...
wvasfm.org
Off-duty officer facing disciplinary action
An off-duty corrections officer is facing disciplinary action in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department has started proceedings against 36-year-old corrections officer, Reba Foulks. Foulks is being charged with third degree assault. Officials report the investigation started on January 9, 2023 after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court...
WSFA
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine. According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson. Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Man arrested for punching woman, officer at local business
He will be booked on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and a citation for reckless operation of a vehicle.
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023
Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
alabamanews.net
Third suspect arrested in double shooting on David Drive
Montgomery police have charged a third suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Dequandray Savage with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Earlier Tuesday, police arrested and charged a second...
WAAY-TV
Inmate serving 100-year sentence sets fire at Elmore Correctional chapel, causing 'extensive damage'
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility will face new charges after officers say he admitted to setting a fire at the prison's chapel Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections said a correctional officer was investigating a report of contraband when he noticed the fire and inmate Noah White leaving the building.
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
selmasun.com
Missing Selma woman's body found in Orrville; Law enforcement investigating as a homicide
The body of missing Selma woman has been found in Orrville and law enforcement is investigating her death as a homicide. Patricia Effinger, who was reported missing to the Selma Police Dec. 31, was found a week later in the woods near an old well on County Road 813 in Orrville, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said told the Selma Sun.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Fire Burns Chapel at Elmore Correctional Facility
State prison officials say an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility has admitted to setting a fire at the prison chapel, which caused extensive damage. Several fire departments were called to put out the fire. The Holtville Slapout Fire Department says it, along with the fire departments of Elmore, Deatsville, Coosada...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Charge 18-Year-Old with Attempted Murder
Montgomery police have charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder following a shooting that left two juvenile males with life-threatening injuries. Police say 18-year-old Jakari Craig is accused of shooting them Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of David Drive, just off Wares Ferry Road. Police say they found Craig on...
Comments / 0