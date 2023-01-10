Bonnaroo lineup 2023: Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and double dose of Kentucky musicians

Kentucky's Grammy Award winner Tyler Childers and Grammy Award-nominated My Morning Jacket will make the trip to Manchester, Tennessee to perform alongside acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar, electronic duo Odesza and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters, all of whom have been announced in the line up for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set for June 15-18.

They're part of an eclectic four-day festival that also includes Lil Nas X, The Revivalists, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Baby Keem, Korn, Vulfpeck and GRiZ among 150-plus performers.

The robust lineup comes as welcome news to local music fans who were stunned by Live Nation's November announcement that Louisville's long-running Forecastle Festival would not be returning to Waterfront Park in 2023.

Live Nation Entertainment, one of the world's biggest entertainment companies, produces Bonnaroo and since 2016 had produced Forecastle Music Festival. Live Nation's profile in Louisville includes The Louisville Palace and Mercury Ballroom and is involved as an owner or chief promoter at more than 100 venues across the country.

This year's lineup in Manchester (a three-and-a-half hour drive from Louisville) not only includes a double dose of Kentucky artists but Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket are set to perform back-to-back on June 17. Louisville fans can catch them leading into Saturday's headliners — Lil Nas X and Odesza.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will be released via an "early access" sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Fans will need to sign up at bonnaroo.com to receive an access code the morning of the sale. Bonnaroo says a public on-sale will follow "for any remaining tickets and accommodations." Four-day passes start at $299.

For the first time, Bonnaroo will also offer single-day tickets to the festival. Single-day tickets start at $175.

In years past, a single-day option was offered only with the purchase of a shuttle ride from Nashville. This year, guests can choose between two self-parking options: one on-site and one a short shuttle ride away from the Coffee County Fairgrounds.

For more information, head to bonnaroo.com

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival lineup

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Foo Fighters

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver

Reach Features Reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.