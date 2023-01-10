ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo lineup 2023: Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and double dose of Kentucky musicians

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Kentucky's Grammy Award winner Tyler Childers and Grammy Award-nominated My Morning Jacket will make the trip to Manchester, Tennessee to perform alongside acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar, electronic duo Odesza and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters, all of whom have been announced in the line up for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set for June 15-18.

They're part of an eclectic four-day festival that also includes Lil Nas X, The Revivalists, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Baby Keem, Korn, Vulfpeck and GRiZ among 150-plus performers.

The robust lineup comes as welcome news to local music fans who were stunned by Live Nation's November announcement that Louisville's long-running Forecastle Festival would not be returning to Waterfront Park in 2023.

Live Nation Entertainment, one of the world's biggest entertainment companies, produces Bonnaroo and since 2016 had produced Forecastle Music Festival. Live Nation's profile in Louisville includes The Louisville Palace and Mercury Ballroom and is involved as an owner or chief promoter at more than 100 venues across the country.

This year's lineup in Manchester (a three-and-a-half hour drive from Louisville) not only includes a double dose of Kentucky artists but Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket are set to perform back-to-back on June 17. Louisville fans can catch them leading into Saturday's headliners — Lil Nas X and Odesza.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will be released via an "early access" sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Fans will need to sign up at bonnaroo.com to receive an access code the morning of the sale. Bonnaroo says a public on-sale will follow "for any remaining tickets and accommodations." Four-day passes start at $299.

For the first time, Bonnaroo will also offer single-day tickets to the festival. Single-day tickets start at $175.

In years past, a single-day option was offered only with the purchase of a shuttle ride from Nashville. This year, guests can choose between two self-parking options: one on-site and one a short shuttle ride away from the Coffee County Fairgrounds.

For more information, head to bonnaroo.com

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival lineup

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

  • Zeds Dead
  • Liquid Stranger
  • 070 Shake
  • Abraham Alexander
  • Big Freedia
  • Briscoe
  • Celisse
  • Cimafunk
  • CVC
  • Dehd
  • Diarrhea Planet
  • Elephant Heart
  • Ezra Furman
  • JP Saxe
  • Mersiv
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Neighbor
  • Petey
  • Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Baby Keem
  • Vulfpeck
  • GRiZ
  • Portugal. The Man
  • Noah Kahan
  • Subtronics
  • Three 6 Mafia
  • Fleet Foxes
  • AFI
  • Sylvan Esso
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Charley Crockett
  • Morgan Wade
  • Alex G
  • MUNA
  • Diesel
  • Destroy Lonely
  • The Midnight
  • Knocked Loose
  • Matt Maeson
  • Peekaboo
  • black midi
  • Apashe
  • Emo Nite
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Madison Cunningham
  • Sampa the Great
  • Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
  • Maddy O’Neal
  • Jupiter and Okwess
  • NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

  • Odesza
  • Lil Nas X
  • Tyler Childers
  • My Morning Jacket
  • Louis the Child
  • Korn
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  • JID
  • Sheryl Crow
  • STS9
  • Sofi Tukker
  • Big Wild
  • The Band Camino
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Yung Gravy
  • Remi Wolf
  • Bob Moses
  • Cory Wong
  • Ken Carson
  • Elderbrook
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
  • Colony House
  • Walker & Royce
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • The Beths
  • Danielle Ponder
  • Giolì & Assia
  • Thee Sacred Souls
  • Night Tales
  • SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

  • Foo Fighters
  • Marcus Mumford
  • The Revivalists
  • Alesso
  • Pixies
  • girl in red
  • Umphrey’s McGee
  • Rebelution
  • Jacob Collier
  • Hippo Campus
  • Jauz
  • Peach Pit
  • Franz Ferdinand
  • Men I Trust
  • MK
  • Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
  • Amber Mark
  • Wax Motif
  • Kip Moore
  • Makaya McCraven
  • Sammy Rae & The Friends
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez
  • Paris Jackson
  • Rome In Silver

Reach Features Reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

