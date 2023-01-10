ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Texas Hispanic chambers band together for stronger political voice

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
Hispanic chambers of commerce in nine Texas metro areas, including El Paso, have formed a business advocacy group in hopes of having a stronger voice in the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Coalition, or THCCC, was formally unveiled at a news conference Monday outside the state Capitol in Austin, where a new legislative session began Tuesday.

Besides El Paso, the other Hispanic chambers making up the coalition are in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Midland, the Rio Grande Valley (McAllen area) and Brazoria County (in the Houston suburbs).

The new group will advocate for Hispanic businesses, but isn’t an organization that will lobby legislators, said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO.

“There’s a difference between lobbying and advocacy,” she said.

The coalition won’t ask legislators “to vote for or against or amend or introduce (specific) legislation,” as a lobbyist does, she said.

It will educate and inform legislators on issues important to small and Hispanic businesses in Texas, she explained.

“We hope this will be a broader voice for all of us so there is a louder voice,” Ramos-Davidson said. “If we all are saying the same thing about a particular issue, we will have a louder voice for legislators to listen.”

Marina Gonzales, CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and coordinator of the new coalition, said in a statement, “The THCCC will focus its advocacy efforts on increasing access to capital, streamlining procurement processes, talent development, reducing barriers to entrepreneurship and tax relief for small businesses.”

Gonzales added: “Hispanics are driving population and small business growth in Texas and in the U.S., but don’t have a voice at our state Capitol. The THCCC will provide a united voice for Hispanic businesses and Hispanics in businesses.”

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter.

