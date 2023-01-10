ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLANDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Arson Squad Investigates Late Night Springfield Blaze

Late night for Springfield firefighters, called to a Lexington Street house fire overnight. The fire called in for 290 Lexington Street. A fire department spokesman tells us that the fire is being investigated by the Arson and Bomb Squad. (Photo Credit: Springfield Fire Department)
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting

Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Worcester shooting injures 11-month-old baby, 2 adults on Harlem Street

A shooting on Harlem Street in Worcester left three individuals, including an 11-month-old infant, injured Wednesday night. Worcester police were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, according to a statement issued Thursday. Following their arrival, officers received information that a 25-year-old male, a 24-year-old female and...
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire

CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
CHICOPEE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of grabbing a police officer’s gun two weeks ago, appeared in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing. Joseph Gonzalez appeared in Springfield District Court with his right hand wrapped in bandages. He is accused of robbing a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
