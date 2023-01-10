Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
iheart.com
Arson Squad Investigates Late Night Springfield Blaze
Late night for Springfield firefighters, called to a Lexington Street house fire overnight. The fire called in for 290 Lexington Street. A fire department spokesman tells us that the fire is being investigated by the Arson and Bomb Squad. (Photo Credit: Springfield Fire Department)
Springfield’s 413 Cafe broken into by man arrested twice in 3 days, police say
The 413 Cafe, a small coffee and bagel shop in downtown Springfield, is temporarily closed after it was broken into Sunday night, its owner and local police said. In a series of Facebook posts, owner Christina Raschi said she hoped the cafe could reopen by Friday once she cleaned the space and repaired damage from the break-in.
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
Eyewitness News
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting
Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa...
Mass Pike wrong-way driver crashes minivan into tow truck in Blandford: Child seriously injured
BLANDFORD – A 39-year-old woman who crashed her minivan into a tow truck while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon was arrested for drunken driving and multiple other offenses. The driver, Kayla Savery, 39, of Copake Falls, New York, was brought to Baystate Medical Center,...
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
Worcester shooting injures 11-month-old baby, 2 adults on Harlem Street
A shooting on Harlem Street in Worcester left three individuals, including an 11-month-old infant, injured Wednesday night. Worcester police were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, according to a statement issued Thursday. Following their arrival, officers received information that a 25-year-old male, a 24-year-old female and...
Dangerousness hearing held for suspect that allegedly grabbed Springfield officer’s firearm
A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect that allegedly grabbed a Springfield officers gun and shot himself in the hand.
Crews work to put out house fire in Springfield’s North End
Fire crews are currently working to put out a house fire in Springfield's North End.
Family of 2014 Springfield murder victim demand justice as alleged killer still awaits trial
The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.
thereminder.com
Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire
CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
Suspect wanted for vandalizing Indian Orchard barbershop sign
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that vandalized a barbershop sign in Indian Orchard.
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
westernmassnews.com
Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of grabbing a police officer’s gun two weeks ago, appeared in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing. Joseph Gonzalez appeared in Springfield District Court with his right hand wrapped in bandages. He is accused of robbing a...
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
