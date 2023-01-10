The Celtics will go for their fifth straight win overall when they face off with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at the Barclays Center. Boston will have Rob Williams (knee) and Marcus Smart (knee) back in the lineup for the matchup but will be without Al Horford as he rests for the second half of a back-to-back. Jaylen Brown is also questionable with a groin injury. The Nets have won 16 of 18 overall but will be playing their first game without Kevin Durant since he suffered a sprained MCL earlier this week in Miami. Boston holds a 1-0 edge in the season series so far.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO