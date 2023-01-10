Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Salmon Toe"
Heading into the new year, continues to expand its Dunk Low lineup with a brand new colorway featuring a pink toebox. The colorway bares a heavy resemblance to Ronnie Fieg‘s iconic GEL-Lyte III “Salmon Toe” which has become one of the designer’s most popular and iconic silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Born x Raised Has a Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on the Way
2023 is looking up for and its SB label as there are plans in place to release a sizable amount of exciting footwear collaborations. The Swoosh division already has a two-piece pack coming with Run the Jewels and a thirst-quenching team-up with Mexican beverage company Jarritos, and now it’s expanding its wings with a Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Max 97 "Golden Bullet" Returns
Following the re-release of the iconic “Silver Bullet” colorway on the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97 silhouette last November,. now readies its “Golden Bullet” sister colorway for later this week. First released in 1999 and last seen in 2018, the classic “Golden Bullet” colorway...
hypebeast.com
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
14-year-old entrepreneur launches sneaker line 'Lane 1'
Entrepreneurship is rising and one 14-year-old is joining the fray with a new sneaker business.
What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2023? Execs from Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom & More Weigh In
Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
hypebeast.com
Nike Outfits the Air Max 1 Golf in "Black/White"
As integrates some of its favorite runner and lifestyle silhouettes into golf, most of its focus for the Air Max line has been placed on the 90 and 97. However, just last month Nike revealed a brand new AM1 Golf in the signature “Sport Red” assemblage, and now the brand is gearing up to introduce the shoe in a more understated “Black/White” colorway that recalls a release from 2015.
hypebeast.com
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
hypebeast.com
Exclusive: Up Close With Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Now that Ye has been removed from the picture, will be ramping up its efforts with its other music artist collaborations this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s IVY PARK partnership. The Queen had herself quite a successful year with the Three Stripes in 2022, and in 2023 she’s looking to keep her momentum strong with the release of a brand new silhouette: the adidas New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000.
hypebeast.com
NYXI Wizard Brings a Retro Look to the Nintendo Switch Controller
NYXI Gaming has launched a new controller reviving the look of the GameCube Wavebird. This controller, however, isn’t built for the GameCube of years past, but rather for today’s Nintendo Switch. A nostalgic blast to the past, gamers can achieve the retro look of their first controller —...
hypebeast.com
Engineered Garments and Tarvas' Forest Bather Shoe Embraces the Great Outdoors
ENGINEERED GARMENTS is adding to its ever-growing portfolio of footwear collaborations — with recent partners coming in the form of Reebok and KEEN — with its second-ever link-up with Finnish footwear specialist, Tarvas. This latest collaboration between the pair marks the debut of the Tarvas Forest Bather silhouette...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a "Space Jam" Colorway
Continuing to draw from its extensive archive of popular colorways, Jordan Brand has now put together a new take on the Air Jordan 1 Mid inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.” Expressing the familiar “Black/Dark Concord/White” color scheme and tooling, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam” is a fitting homage to the beloved sneakers sported by Michael Jordan in the iconic 1996 live-action/animated film.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Industrial Blue"
Continues to add to its Air More Uptempo lineup with a new colorway slated to arrive later this year. Following the reveal of the “Starfish” and “Coconut Milk” colorway, the shoe makes an appearance in stone grey with teal accents. “Industrial Blue” arrives dressed in a...
hypebeast.com
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
Forget Palace Retreats. These 5 Indian Boutique Hotels Showcase the Country’s Contemporary Design Ethos.
Sure, India may be synonymous with its palace hotels, and with good reason: These storied royal residences transformed into opulent retreats come with centuries-old pedigrees. But across the country, a clutch of intimate boutique hotels are paying tribute to India’s contemporary design ethos. From a chic conversion of a historic haveli to a safari lodge with tents splashed with colorful nods to local flora and fauna, here are five stylish properties across the desert state of Rajasthan where old and new mingle in delightful ways. Villa Palladio Jaipur’s buzziest opening this year is VIlla Palladio, a ruby-toned jewelry box courtesy Swiss-Italian expat...
Complex
Undercover Reunites With Dr. Martens For Film-Inspired 1461 3-Eye Shoe
Fresh from its link-up with London-based A-COLD-WALL, Dr. Martens has reconnected with long-standing design partner Undercover for three new takes on its Original 1461 3-eye shoe. Having reworked and remixed the heritage shoemaker’s classic silhouettes for almost a decade, the Made in England three-piece collection draws on Takahashi’s love for...
Sources Say Roberto Cavalli Owner Is Reorganizing C-suite
MILAN — Sources say Roberto Cavalli owner Hussain Sajwani is reorganizing the company’s managerial structure. General manager Ennio Fontana is said to have left the brand with the new year, and that Sajwani has named three vice presidents with extensive experience in the fashion industry, signaling his commitment to the company.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes
NEW YORK (AP) — Smiling, fashion designer Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse Thursday victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a grand battle over signature stripes. Browne told The Associated Press that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires...
Comments / 0