Dover, OH

Eric Seibert hired as Dover Middle School principal

The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
DOVER ‒ Dover City Schools has hired Eric Seibert as the next principal for Dover Middle School.

He will begin his new position in August, replacing Jack Edwards, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

“We are grateful for all the years of Mr. Edwards’ outstanding service and dedication to Dover City Schools, and he will be missed," Superintendent Karie McCrate said in a press release. "However, we are happy to have Mr. Seibert serving our students and continuing work on our leadership team in this new role. He is an experienced leader who, even in just two years here, has quickly connected with the DMS staff, students and families."

Seibert has served more than 23 years in public education in various positions, including more than a decade as a principal and athletic director for Claymont City Schools prior to coming to Dover in 2021. While at Dover, Seibert has been part of the school’s positive behavior interventions and supports implementation and is a member of the Community Safety Task Force Committee.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to continue serving Dover students, staff and community,” Seibert said. “From day one, the Dover community welcomed me in and made Dover feel like home.”

“Having had the privilege of working with Mr. Edwards, I look forward to building on the solid foundations and traditions already in place and consider it an honor to lead this hard-working staff into the future,” Seibert said. “Folks here go above and beyond what is asked of them on a daily basis, and, together, we can accomplish great things for Dover students.”

Seibert is a graduate of Heidelberg College and has master's degrees in educational leadership from Marygrove College and Wheeling Jesuit University

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

