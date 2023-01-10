ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Chilly Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies

By Derek Beasley
 2 days ago

Marty Bass has your Tuesday afternoon forecast 01:42

BALTIMORE -- It will be chilly again tonight with lows around 30 degrees for many locations under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds can be expected Wednesday with some periodic peeks of sunshine.

Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s.

Clouds will increase further Thursday with rain chances entering the region by afternoon and evening, increasing overnight.

The rain will be widespread but light.

Lows Thursday night will remain in the 40s with highs Friday in the low 50s.

Rain should move out by early Friday with a continuing chance for upslope snow showers in Garrett Co into Friday night.

Temperatures will cool behind the storm system with highs back in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday, but sunshine will return to the area, especially Sunday.

Next week will start dry and sunny on Monday, but clouds will quickly move back into the area Monday night into Tuesday.

The next storm system will arrive Tuesday with a chance for a few light showers.

Temperatures will slowly moderate with highs in the 50s returning by Tuesday.

