gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
Porterville Recorder
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
Corrie Writing
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check Out
Fresno is a city in California's Central Valley known for its diverse cuisine, and there are plenty of great buffet options to choose from. Here are eight of the best buffets in Fresno:
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
Porterville Recorder
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
clovisroundup.com
Fresno County Declares State of Emergency
As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
Porterville Recorder
Evacuation warnings for Ponderosa area
Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. The Tulare County Roads Department was able to...
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
sjvsun.com
Facing tight squeeze, Calif. oil industry swings back at state’s latest rules
A controversial requirement that California oilfields be thousands of feet away from residential or gathering space is already ruffling feathers with the state’s energy sector. Now, it could be headed to the 2024 ballot. The big picture: Contentious new rules have been implemented that are forcing oilfield operators to...
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
KMJ
Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Forest officials caution visitors amid storm conditions
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Because of the heightened risk of landslides, slippery roads, floods, and other hazards due to the intense winter storms traveling through California, Sequoia National Forest officials are cautioning visitors to plan before visiting the site. “Please travel with caution when visiting the forest and be prepared for damage-related travel delays, detours, […]
Earthquake shakes near Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km. No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
sjvsun.com
Feds, Fresno Sheriff nab drug kingpin freed on zero-dollar bail
One week after a legal snafu led to the free release of a major Los Angeles-based drug distributor from Fresno County Jail, law enforcement officials announced that he was re-arrested on Tuesday. At the center of the catch-and-release of Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was Fresno County’s zero-dollar bail policy, enacted during...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
Hanford Sentinel
Levee breach drains more than 28K gallons of water into Hanford-area neighborhood
Residents on Camino Ramon off South 10th Avenue woke up to two feet or more of water flooding their street Tuesday after a nearby levee was reportedly cut. “I noticed the basin starting to collect water around 4 o’clock (Monday) when I got off work,” said Peggy Munoz, who lives on the street in an unincorporated area of Kings County. “Trenches had been cut into our water catchment basin, which is designed for our street alone, because it’s a private cul-de-sac.”
