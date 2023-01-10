Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
NJ dog owners face charges after leaving 'Coco' outside in freezing cold with no food, no water
The Monmouth County SPCA says "Coco" the Rottweiler was chained up on a concrete pad with no food or water for three days.
thesandpaper.net
New Year, New Leash on Life for Hoarded Animals
As animal cruelty and child endangerment charges begin to be heard in Superior Court this week, hoarded dogs and cats from a Brick Township home have become available for adoption at Ocean County shelters after examination and care, to tremendous response. “People have been coming from quite a ways away...
Families looking for lost pets across the U.S. contact N.J. cops after 180 animals are found in house
Brick Township police have received hundreds of emails from people around the nation looking for missing pets after 180 dogs and cats were seized from two Ocean County women accused of hoarding animals in an alleged puppy mill. Brick officials began receiving requests once word began to spread that the...
Women Charged In Animal Hoarding Case Seek Ownership Of “Personal Dogs”
BRICK – Two women who have been charged for hoarding 180 dogs and cats in a Brick Township home have now asked officials not to put their “personal dogs” up for adoption. Aimee J. Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were charged with animal cruelty and child...
Gloucester County Animal Shelter's longest resident looking for forever home
Clyde, a 2-year-old German Shephard and pitbull mix, is getting some extra attention in South Jersey after spending the last five months at the shelter.
Police: 2 men steal parrot from Delran pet supply store
The Pineapple Green Cheek Conure parrot was stolen from Bird’s Exotic in Delran.
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down
EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Woman returns from vacation to her car stolen
Stacey Ann Harris parked her 2021 Honda just a few steps away from her home before her trip to Jamaica. When she came back, it was gone.
Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations
The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?
A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
Police Respond to Sayreville War Memorial High School Following Report of an Assault
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Sayreville police responded to Sayreville War Memorial High School at 2:18 p.m. on a report that a student assaulted by a suspect brandishing a knife during the assault. The school was put into a shelter-in-place until police were able to determine it was safe to dismiss the students, according to a Sayreville police Facebook post this afternoon. When the police arrived, they found the victim to be uninjured and in the custody of school staff. The suspect fled the area into Kennedy Park. Sayreville officers secured the area and determined there was no longer a threat to school. The shelter in place was then lifted, and police assisted in the orderly dismissal of students from the high school. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sayreille Det. Matt Kenny at 732-525-5413.
Comments / 0