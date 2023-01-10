ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

thesandpaper.net

New Year, New Leash on Life for Hoarded Animals

As animal cruelty and child endangerment charges begin to be heard in Superior Court this week, hoarded dogs and cats from a Brick Township home have become available for adoption at Ocean County shelters after examination and care, to tremendous response. “People have been coming from quite a ways away...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down

EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
EATONTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
SoJO 104.9

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Respond to Sayreville War Memorial High School Following Report of an Assault

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Sayreville police responded to Sayreville War Memorial High School at 2:18 p.m. on a report that a student assaulted by a suspect brandishing a knife during the assault. The school was put into a shelter-in-place until police were able to determine it was safe to dismiss the students, according to a Sayreville police Facebook post this afternoon. When the police arrived, they found the victim to be uninjured and in the custody of school staff. The suspect fled the area into Kennedy Park. Sayreville officers secured the area and determined there was no longer a threat to school. The shelter in place was then lifted, and police assisted in the orderly dismissal of students from the high school. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sayreille Det. Matt Kenny at 732-525-5413.
SAYREVILLE, NJ

