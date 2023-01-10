Foo Fighters Return To The Stage To Headline Boston Calling 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Foo Fighters are set to make a triumphant return to live music as headliners for this year's Boston Calling Music Festival.

The Foos will kick off the music festival on Friday, March 26. The performance will mark the band's first confirmed live performance of 2023, as well as their first time on stage together since hosting a pair of tribute shows in September 2022 for late drummer Taylor Hawkins .

Paramore , Yeah Yeah Yeahs , the Lumineers , Alanis Morissette and Queens of the Stone Age are also slated to headline Boston Calling, which takes place May 26 through May 28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts. The rest of the bill includes acts such as Niall Horan , The National , The Flaming Lips , King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard , Bleachers , Maren Morris , The Walkmen and the Linda Lindas , among others many others.

General admission tickets for the festival start at $299, while VIP passes start at $949. All ticket types go on sale Thursday (January 12) at 10:00 a.m. ET via the festival's website . You can also sign up for presale access. Boston Calling officials noted that a general on-sale will only occur after the presale if tickets remain, and suggest purchasing tickets early for best pricing.