January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO