Disney World, Disneyland Announce Changes Coming Soon
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California announced changes being made in 2023. At Disney World, travelers can experience the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and the debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 2024/2025 Cruises
Plan ahead for your 2024 and 2025 family travel with these cruise itineraries from Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Viva offers seven-day Greek Isles voyages from Athens, Greece, and nine- to 11-day sailings between Haifa, Israel; Athens, Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey, May–November 2025. Northern Europe. Head to destinations throughout northern...
Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Crystal Ships
Riverside Luxury Cruises, which acquired Crystal Mozart in November 2022, has purchased the remaining four Crystal Cruises riverboats. In addition to Crystal Mozart, which has been renamed Riverside Mozart, the fleet will now include MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler and MS Debussy, now known as Riverside Bach, Riverside Ravel, Riverside Mahler and Riverside Debussy, respectively.
AmaWaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer On Select Cruises
AmaWaterways says positive feedback from travel advisors has encouraged it to extend a complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and FIT travellers in 2023 for bookings made through March 31. Travel advisors can also offer this exclusive free land...
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
How to Get a Free Royal Caribbean Cruise (Really)
People on cruise ships often talk about what they paid for their trips because prices can vary a lot based on how and when they book. Some people pay less, some pay more, but there's always someone -- usually a lot of people -- surprised when I chime in. "I...
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
Best Adults Only Cruise Lines and Ships
If you’re looking to board a cruise ship that doesn’t have any kids, you’re in luck. There are a few cruise lines and ships where you have to be at least 18 years of age to go on. So what are the best adults only cruise lines?...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Carnival Wants to end Cheap Cruises (Royal Caribbean Agrees)
A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
Universal to Open Family-Friendly Theme Park in New Location
The proposed park, which remains unnamed, will be designed specifically for families with small children.
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
This Bonkers ‘Floating’ Retreat in the UAE Lets You Camp Suspended Between Two Mountains
This insane elevated tent will let you experience camping from a whole new perspective. Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views. The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE....
Cosmos Drops Single Supplement On 15 Tours For 2023
To make travelling solo more accessible, Cosmos – part of the Globus family of brands – is waiving the single supplement on 15 tours across Europe and North America in 2023. Five “no single supplement” spaces have been set aside for each tour. “Solo travel is...
JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale
JetBlue announced that it would launch a variety of new routes this year, which are now on sale. The airline is offering new choices to customers from JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, thanks in part to the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American Airlines. From New York’s...
