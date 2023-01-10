This insane elevated tent will let you experience camping from a whole new perspective. Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views. The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE....

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO