Olympia, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thurstontalk.com

23 Things To Do in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County in 2023

It’s a new year once again, and that means time to plan all the fun things we want to do for the next 12 months. If you’re looking to fill up your bucket list, check out this list of amazing ideas for you to do yourself, with your family or a group of friends. Here is 23 things to do in Olympia and throughout Thurston County in 2023.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
SouthSoundTalk

The Evergreen State College Men’s Basketball Welcomes a Season of Growth and Giving Back to the Local Community

The men’s basketball team at The Evergreen State College is hard at work this season, not only through competition and conference play but also through forming a greater sense of community. Franklin Johnson is the interim head coach for the team this season, and in this new position, he has plans to expand the definition of teamwork both on and off the court.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area

SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Non-profit looking to fund 2 bullet-resistant vests for new Tacoma PD K9s

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Department and the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar are hoping to raise funds for two bullet-resistant vests for newly-certified K9s Colt and Odin. TPD announced that the two K9s were certified on Jan. 6 after completing over 400 hours of training. Now, they're in...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
q13fox.com

Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery

TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound

Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
SEATTLE, WA

