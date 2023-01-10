It’s a new year once again, and that means time to plan all the fun things we want to do for the next 12 months. If you’re looking to fill up your bucket list, check out this list of amazing ideas for you to do yourself, with your family or a group of friends. Here is 23 things to do in Olympia and throughout Thurston County in 2023.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO