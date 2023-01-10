Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Related
thurstontalk.com
23 Things To Do in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County in 2023
It’s a new year once again, and that means time to plan all the fun things we want to do for the next 12 months. If you’re looking to fill up your bucket list, check out this list of amazing ideas for you to do yourself, with your family or a group of friends. Here is 23 things to do in Olympia and throughout Thurston County in 2023.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: New clinic offers 24/7 vet care, specialty services
Clinics offering 24/7 emergency vet care on this side of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge are few and far between. Recent changes at Uptown Animal Hospital and the opening of a new 24/7 clinic on Kimball Drive, bring more pet care options for Gig Harbor residents and the surrounding region. Puget...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
KING-5
Stage manager for Seattle's Paramount Theatre retires after 52 years at venue
SEATTLE — When Mike Miles looks out at the Paramount Theatre, an entire lifetime stares back. "I think I was 16, and they asked me if I wanted a job, and I said yes," Miles said. "I've done security, I've done clean-up, I've done maintenance, I've done the stage.”
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
My Clallam County
Dash Air President updates PA Chamber on getting service off the ground
PORT ANGELES – Dash Air Shuttle is going forward with their plan to begin service from Port Angeles to SeaTac Airport, despite the fact that the US Dept. of Transportation has still not announced a decision about complaints filed by the company’s rival, Kenmore Air. Company President Clint...
SouthSoundTalk
The Evergreen State College Men’s Basketball Welcomes a Season of Growth and Giving Back to the Local Community
The men’s basketball team at The Evergreen State College is hard at work this season, not only through competition and conference play but also through forming a greater sense of community. Franklin Johnson is the interim head coach for the team this season, and in this new position, he has plans to expand the definition of teamwork both on and off the court.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
KING 5
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
KXLY
US 2 Tumwater Canyon, Stevens Pass to temporarily close due to high avalanche risk
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — US 2 at Tumwater Canyon will close at midnight due to heavy rain in the forecast. This will create a high avalanche risk, so no cars will be able to pass through after midnight. Crews will evaluate when to reopen the highway Thursday morning. Avalanche control...
q13fox.com
Non-profit looking to fund 2 bullet-resistant vests for new Tacoma PD K9s
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Department and the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar are hoping to raise funds for two bullet-resistant vests for newly-certified K9s Colt and Odin. TPD announced that the two K9s were certified on Jan. 6 after completing over 400 hours of training. Now, they're in...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
MyNorthwest
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
q13fox.com
Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery
TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
Comments / 0