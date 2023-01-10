ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler’s Southside Park men’s restroom closed after sink, toilet and urinal vandalized

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tDhu_0k9pGnYd00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Parks and Recreation has announced that the Southside Park men’s restroom is closed following vandalism on Sun. Jan. 8.

Mississippi escaped inmate accused of dumping stolen church van in Lake Fork arrested, 1 still missing

Photos from Tyler Parks and Recreation show that the restroom’s toilet, urinal and sink have been irreparably damaged.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2597Sc_0k9pGnYd00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Parks and Rec
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7OnQ_0k9pGnYd00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Parks and Rec
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rf7oD_0k9pGnYd00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Parks and Rec
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07V48Z_0k9pGnYd00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Parks and Rec

Officials said the restroom will remain closed until the necessary repairs can be made. They also request for people to come forward if you know any thing about who vandalized the restroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k9pGnYd00


