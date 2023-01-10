Tyler’s Southside Park men’s restroom closed after sink, toilet and urinal vandalized

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Parks and Recreation has announced that the Southside Park men’s restroom is closed following vandalism on Sun. Jan. 8.

Photos from Tyler Parks and Recreation show that the restroom’s toilet, urinal and sink have been irreparably damaged.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Parks and Rec

Officials said the restroom will remain closed until the necessary repairs can be made. They also request for people to come forward if you know any thing about who vandalized the restroom.



