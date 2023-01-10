Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
syr.edu
Syracuse Stage to Present ‘Espejos: Clean’ in English and Spanish
Syracuse Stage’s next production is “Espejos: Clean,” written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running Feb. 15 to March 5. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, “Espejos: Clean” is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, Connecticut and Syracuse, New York.
syr.edu
2024 Senior Class Marshal Application and Nomination Now Open
The Student Experience Division has opened the application and nomination process for the Class of 2024 Senior Class Marshals, an honor bestowed upon two students who will serve as the all-University representatives for their graduating class. Current juniors who will be on campus the entirety of their senior year (2023-24) are eligible to apply.
syr.edu
Information Session Jan. 18 on MetLife Foundation-Lender Center Symposium Research Submissions
A virtual information session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, to offer information and a forum for questions for researchers wanting to submit proposals for presentations at the inaugural MetLife Foundation-Lender Center for Social Justice Symposium. The information session will be held online from 4 to 5 p.m. Details will...
syr.edu
‘Take Me to the Palace of Love’ on Display at Syracuse University Art Museum Jan.19-May 14
A new exhibition of critical artworks by acclaimed international artist Rina Banerjee will open at the Syracuse University Art Museum on Jan. 19. “Take Me to the Palace of Love” explores the meaning of home in diasporic communities and invites viewers to tell their own stories of identity, place and belonging.
syr.edu
Registration Open for February Faculty Group Reading and Discussion
The Offices of Strategic Initiatives and Faculty Affairs invite registration for a faculty reading group discussion on the book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” by economist and bestselling author Heather McGhee. The Thursday, Feb. 9, event is limited to...
syr.edu
For Children’s Author Rob Buyea ’99, G’00, Writing Is Both ‘Humbling and Rewarding’
When Rob Buyea ’99, G’00 first began teaching, he remembers talking to his students about writing and challenging them in their skills—but he wasn’t doing that himself. “Simply put, that didn’t sit well with me, so I got started. I said to myself, ‘You can talk...
Comments / 0