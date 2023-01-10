ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syr.edu

Syracuse Stage to Present ‘Espejos: Clean’ in English and Spanish

Syracuse Stage’s next production is “Espejos: Clean,” written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running Feb. 15 to March 5. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, “Espejos: Clean” is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, Connecticut and Syracuse, New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

2024 Senior Class Marshal Application and Nomination Now Open

The Student Experience Division has opened the application and nomination process for the Class of 2024 Senior Class Marshals, an honor bestowed upon two students who will serve as the all-University representatives for their graduating class. Current juniors who will be on campus the entirety of their senior year (2023-24) are eligible to apply.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Registration Open for February Faculty Group Reading and Discussion

The Offices of Strategic Initiatives and Faculty Affairs invite registration for a faculty reading group discussion on the book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” by economist and bestselling author Heather McGhee. The Thursday, Feb. 9, event is limited to...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy