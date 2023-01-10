ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

greatneckrecord.com

Nassau County Legislator Pilip Honors Detectives Who Busted Catalytic Converter Ring

On Monday, Dec. 19, Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip joined with her colleagues on the Nassau County Legislature to honor two Nassau County Police Department Detectives who busted a county-wide Catalytic Converter ring as Top Cops for December 2022. These detectives are Detective Kenton Locke and Detective James Tobin, both of the Asset Forfeiture and Intelligence Unit.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

Feds use new gun law in NY for first time in trafficking case

Federal prosecutors charged four men from Brooklyn and Virginia with gun trafficking Wednesday, using a new law from the bipartisan gun control legislation passed by Congress last year for the first time in New York. At a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York's new cannabis reality

NEW YORK - There’s now at least one dispensary to buy recreational marijuana legally in New York City, with more on the way. For consumers, it’s welcome progress, but it comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with a surge in smoke shops selling illegal weed, and a patchwork of confusing laws about use and possession.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking  to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

