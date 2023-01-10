Read full article on original website
New law doubles fine for illegal ATV use on public roads in Suffolk County amid flood of complaints
Suffolk County Police say they received more than 1,500 complaints last year.
Man tosses LI hospital worker around while demanding money: police
A Queens man was arrested late Wednesday for attempting to rob a hospital worker outside of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.
Nassau County Legislator Pilip Honors Detectives Who Busted Catalytic Converter Ring
On Monday, Dec. 19, Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip joined with her colleagues on the Nassau County Legislature to honor two Nassau County Police Department Detectives who busted a county-wide Catalytic Converter ring as Top Cops for December 2022. These detectives are Detective Kenton Locke and Detective James Tobin, both of the Asset Forfeiture and Intelligence Unit.
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
Feds use new gun law in NY for first time in trafficking case
Federal prosecutors charged four men from Brooklyn and Virginia with gun trafficking Wednesday, using a new law from the bipartisan gun control legislation passed by Congress last year for the first time in New York. At a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon...
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
New York's new cannabis reality
NEW YORK - There’s now at least one dispensary to buy recreational marijuana legally in New York City, with more on the way. For consumers, it’s welcome progress, but it comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with a surge in smoke shops selling illegal weed, and a patchwork of confusing laws about use and possession.
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made.
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino
The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.
