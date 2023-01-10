Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick
The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State OT from Cincinnati, projected as 11th pick in NFL mock draft
Paris Johnson Jr., an Ohio State junior offensive lineman and Cincinnati native who transferred from St. Xavier to Princeton High School before joining the Buckeyes, announced Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. USA TODAY's 2023 NFL mock draft projects Johnson going 11th to the Tennessee Titans. The...
Chicago Bears mock draft 2023: Building around Justin Fields in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It provides them with an opportunity to
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects
The 2023 NFL Draft player pool is saturated with talented HBCU prospects.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
NFL playoffs: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Wild Card game
As the NFL playoffs begin this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals' road back to the Super Bowl appears much tougher. After opening postseason play at home against Las Vegas last season, the Bengals face AFC North rival Baltimore at Paycor Stadium in a Wild Card game. These teams don’t like each other. They split the regular-season series and will face each other for the second time in a week. ...
Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State third-year center Luke Wypler has decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year offensive lineman Luke Wypler announced Tuesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Draft odds for No. 1 pick feature Bryce Young, but will Bears trade?
Should the 2023 NFL Draft be renamed the Bryce Young sweepstakes? After looking at the latest odds, it might be an appropriate title. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 2021 Heisman winner out of Alabama tops the odds to be the first player called in Kansas City, Mo. when the draft opens up April 27. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is second, and there’s a tie for third between Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Young’s teammate, defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL Draft
Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones has decided to enter his name in the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh a 'top candidate' after interview with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos officially began their search for a new head coach on Monday, and we'll give you one guess as to who their first interview was with. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first coach Denver brass has spoken with since it fired first year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. ...
Joe Burrow Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Cornerback
The NFLPA unveiled its first-ever All-Pro team and there was some controversy over who the picks were at certain positions. But for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, selecting the top cornerback in the league was easy. Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow asserted that Denver ...
Maddy Westbeld Leads Notre Dame To 86-47 Romp Of Wake Forest
Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points in bounce back win for the Fighting Irish
saturdaytradition.com
6 B1G stars land on PFF's latest first-round mock for 2023 NFL Draft
The 2022 college football season is now officially over. This means that it’s now time for some NFL Mock Drafts to start coming out. PFF’s Michael Renner released a 2023 NFL Mock Draft on Monday. As many as four quarterbacks were predicted to come off the board in the first ten picks. The rest of the top 10 picks included a lot of defensive talent.
Comments / 0