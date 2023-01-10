ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick

The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NFL playoffs: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Wild Card game

As the NFL playoffs begin this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals' road back to the Super Bowl appears much tougher. After opening postseason play at home against Las Vegas last season, the Bengals face AFC North rival Baltimore at Paycor Stadium in a Wild Card game. These teams don’t like each other. They split the regular-season series and will face each other for the second time in a week. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

2023 NFL Draft odds for No. 1 pick feature Bryce Young, but will Bears trade?

Should the 2023 NFL Draft be renamed the Bryce Young sweepstakes? After looking at the latest odds, it might be an appropriate title. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 2021 Heisman winner out of Alabama tops the odds to be the first player called in Kansas City, Mo. when the draft opens up April 27. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is second, and there’s a tie for third between Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Young’s teammate, defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
CHICAGO, IL
The Lantern

Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL Draft

Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones has decided to enter his name in the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh a 'top candidate' after interview with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos officially began their search for a new head coach on Monday, and we'll give you one guess as to who their first interview was with. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first coach Denver brass has spoken with since it fired first year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Cornerback

The NFLPA unveiled its first-ever All-Pro team and there was some controversy over who the picks were at certain positions. But for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, selecting the top cornerback in the league was easy. Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow asserted that Denver ...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

6 B1G stars land on PFF's latest first-round mock for 2023 NFL Draft

The 2022 college football season is now officially over. This means that it’s now time for some NFL Mock Drafts to start coming out. PFF’s Michael Renner released a 2023 NFL Mock Draft on Monday. As many as four quarterbacks were predicted to come off the board in the first ten picks. The rest of the top 10 picks included a lot of defensive talent.
ILLINOIS STATE

