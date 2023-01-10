Should the 2023 NFL Draft be renamed the Bryce Young sweepstakes? After looking at the latest odds, it might be an appropriate title. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 2021 Heisman winner out of Alabama tops the odds to be the first player called in Kansas City, Mo. when the draft opens up April 27. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is second, and there’s a tie for third between Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Young’s teammate, defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO