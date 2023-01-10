Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$2 mil. Rural Home Loan Guarantee program to make rural housing more accessible
Keeping small towns in Kansas alive. A new program is putting millions of dollars into rural areas of the state and it's expected to benefit thousands of homeowners.
Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.
Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
Missourinet
Missouri bill would exempt Social Security benefits from state income tax (LISTEN)
To hear the Show Me Today interview with state Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (6:03), click below. Missourians receiving Social Security benefits could get a break on their state income taxes. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has filed a bill that would let them keep their Social Security income. “Missouri is one...
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March. Some states have already stopped emergency allotments.
Financial relief available to low-income utility customers in Kansas, Missouri
Qualifying utility customers can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program to receive financial assistance towards energy or gas bills in 2023.
With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care
TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have […] The post With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
texasbreaking.com
Property Tax Refund of $200 To Be Claimed By Residents Of Oklahoma After Completing Form 538-H, When To Claim Your Money?
Oklahoma residents must complete Form 538-H to request a loan or property tax refund of up to $200. The form deadline is June 30, 2023 and depends on several factors. Total household income, Oklahoma residency, age or disability. Gross household income refers to the amount of income received by each...
SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month
With the price of nearly everything going up, Southern California Edison Company customers are going to have to now have to budget more toward their monthly bill. The company told its customers there will be a rate change that appears on their bills toward the end of January or early February. It all depends on The post SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month appeared first on KESQ.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide
Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
goldrushcam.com
IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties
January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Kansas 2023: Free Guide
Small business owners are the real heroes. It’s an incredible gift to be able to come up with a solution for consumer needs, bring this idea to life, and hustle every day to make this dream a reality. In Kansas, there are so many opportunities to offer your desired product or service to the state and earn a living as a small business owner.
Comments / 4