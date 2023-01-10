ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care

TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months.  While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have […] The post With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?

The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
MISSOURI STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month

With the price of nearly everything going up, Southern California Edison Company customers are going to have to now have to budget more toward their monthly bill. The company told its customers there will be a rate change that appears on their bills toward the end of January or early February. It all depends on The post SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide

Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
KANSAS STATE
goldrushcam.com

IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KSNT News

Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
TOPEKA, KS
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Kansas 2023: Free Guide

Small business owners are the real heroes. It’s an incredible gift to be able to come up with a solution for consumer needs, bring this idea to life, and hustle every day to make this dream a reality. In Kansas, there are so many opportunities to offer your desired product or service to the state and earn a living as a small business owner.
KANSAS STATE

