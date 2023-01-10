Read full article on original website
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Second woman found dead after plunging into Brecon Beacons waterfall
A second woman has been found dead after plummeting into a waterfall in Brecon Beacons, police say. It comes just five days after the body of the first woman was discovered after the pair went missing in the Welsh national park.Police were first called to Ystradfellte Falls on the Four Waterfalls walk at around 11.45am on Wednesday after the alarm was raised by passers-by, prompting a full search of the area to be launched. Dyfed-Powys Police, Wales Ambulance Service, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene just after 12pm. The discovery of the second woman...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Body is found in lake at Bluewater shopping centre in hunt for 'vulnerable' missing mother
Police searching for missing Taiwo Balogun, 53, from southeast London, say they have found a woman's body in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
Solihull incident: Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die after falling into icy lake
A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, police say.In a statement following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”It follows the deaths of three other boys aged eight, 10, and...
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
Death of ‘heroic’ teenager who saved relatives from drowning was an accident
The death of a “heroic” teenager who drowned after rescuing family members was an accident, an inquest has heard.Callum Baker-Osborne was on holiday in Poole, Dorset on July 26, 2021, when a number of family members were swept into deep water by a strong tidal current.Mr Baker-Osborne, 18, entered the water to help his mother, sister and young nieces and nephews, but then got into difficulty himself.Three boats and three bystanders joined the rescue effort while Mr Baker-Osborne helped to lift his younger relatives out of the water – but he then “drifted away” and was not seen again.His body...
BBC
Seal stuck in Rochford lake munching its way through fish stock
A seal which has become trapped in a fishing lake probably has "no incentive to leave as he's found himself in a branch of Waitrose", an expert said. The seal has evaded capture for almost a month after being spotted at Rochford Reservoir in Essex. Attempts are continuing to safely...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Kiveton Park blaze finally out after four months, says fire service
A fire which burned for four months at an industrial estate has finally been put out, the fire service said. The blaze broke out at an illegal waste store at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, near Sheffield, on 8 September. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Environment Agency, which...
BBC
Boat hire owners fined after man's death on Loch Awe
The owners of a boat hire company have been fined £10,000 following a 23-year-old man's death on Loch Awe in Argyll. Kieran Cowan, from Prestonpans, was one of three men in the boat when it capsized on 17 August 2019. Oban Sheriff Court heard that the owners of Loch...
Carscoops
Historic UK River Crossing Closed After TikTok Popularity Encouraged Dangerous Drivers
An ancient ford, or river crossing, that has been in use for over 1,000 years in the UK has been closed after becoming a viral sensation on TikTok. Rufford ford in Nottinghamshire, England, was blocked by the local council at the request of fire and police services who couldn’t cope with the sudden influx of rescues following the crossing’s newfound internet fame.
BBC
Saltburn beach loses blue flag award over water quality
A popular beach has lost its coveted Blue Flag status due to a decline in bathing water quality. Saltburn was the only beach between Whitby and Sunderland to be given the internationally recognised certification in 2022. However, its bathing water quality, based on Environment Agency samples, has fallen from "excellent"...
BBC
Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin
A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire areas still in the running for worst place to live crown as Chesham knocked off list
The dubious honour of the worst place to live in the country could yet still land in Buckinghamshire this year. Three areas in the county are still up for the title following a first round of eliminations. Towns across England were ruled out by the satirical website iLiveHere, which last...
