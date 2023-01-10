A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, police say.In a statement following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”It follows the deaths of three other boys aged eight, 10, and...

29 DAYS AGO