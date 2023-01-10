A high school basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors on social media and entering a girls locker room was arrested on Monday. Memorial High School basketball coach and paraprofessional with the West New York Board of Education Ariel Alava, 41, was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit after it was determined he went into the girls locker room following a game in Jersey City during January of last year.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO