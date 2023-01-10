ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

Police: High school basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors, entering girls locker room arrested

A high school basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors on social media and entering a girls locker room was arrested on Monday. Memorial High School basketball coach and paraprofessional with the West New York Board of Education Ariel Alava, 41, was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit after it was determined he went into the girls locker room following a game in Jersey City during January of last year.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
News 12

Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car

A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
GLEN HEAD, NY
News 12

Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead

Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
BROOKLYN, NY

