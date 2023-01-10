Read full article on original website
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
Man get 25 years to life in shooting death of Tarrytown woman
Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City, received 25 years to life for the shooting of Jessica Wiltse, 34, in Tarrytown.
Man out on bail for slaying Bloomingburg woman kills himself after skipping sentencing
State police say Cammerino failed to appear at his sentencing at Sullivan County Court and was tracked by police to 7 Watkins Ave. in Middletown.
Police: Armed robbery reported at Westchester post office
Police say no injuries were reported, and that multiple police agencies were called in to help with the investigation.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
Police: High school basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors, entering girls locker room arrested
A high school basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors on social media and entering a girls locker room was arrested on Monday. Memorial High School basketball coach and paraprofessional with the West New York Board of Education Ariel Alava, 41, was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit after it was determined he went into the girls locker room following a game in Jersey City during January of last year.
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
Yonkers police: Person of interest in custody in connection to a possible shooting
Police say the incident happened at 155 South Broadway, not far from St. Joseph's emergency room around 1:30 p.m.
One person in custody after possible shooting in Yonkers
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 155 South Broadway.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car
A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead
Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
4 people charged with conspiring to traffic over 50 firearms throughout Brooklyn
Police say shootings at the Brookline and Bayview Houses kicked off the investigation. In 2020, both housing complexes saw over 100 shots fired.
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of wife of Centenary University president
Jeanne Murphy was apparently out for her morning walk in Hackettstown on Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Woman returns from vacation to her car stolen
Stacey Ann Harris parked her 2021 Honda just a few steps away from her home before her trip to Jamaica. When she came back, it was gone.
NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush
Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday.
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville. The NYPD responded to 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. and found Reginald Thawney, 50, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Thawney was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Bergen County woman turns 104. Here’s her secret to longevity
Sadie Murphy from Woodcliff Lake turned 104 years old and shared her tips to living a long life.
