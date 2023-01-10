ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Shooting victim identified as a Triumph High student

By By Carrie Haderlie Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BV1J_0k9pFtdy00

CHEYENNE – The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death.

“Last night, Triumph High School experienced the loss of one of our students. The Laramie County School District 1 community is grieving, and our deepest condolences go out to our student’s family,” Principal Troy Lake said in a letter to families in the school community Tuesday morning. “Our priority remains maintaining the safety and well-being of our students and staff. To assist, we have implemented our school’s emergency response team to support our students, staff and parents.”

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard, according to Alex Farkas, public information officer with the department. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and declared the female was dead.

Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at the time of the incident. The suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, were in the back seat, while the victim and another female were seated in the front.

According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard. Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking the female victim in the front passenger seat.

The vehicle pulled over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. The driver then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 911.

Tips from community members helped police locate Nicholson. Patrol officers and detectives followed up on all leads and took Nicholson into custody without incident around 8:45 p.m. He was found to have an outstanding Laramie County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of driving under the influence.

Nicholson was booked into the Laramie County jail on the warrant and a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Munguia was booked into the jail on a charge of manslaughter without incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Lake said that the school’s social workers and school psychologist are available to assist any student who needs to express his or her feelings associated with death.

“Additional counselors and social workers from the district are also available to support your student’s needs. Please know we are here to help,” he said in his letter.

While Lake said it is important to deal with grief, loss, anger and fear reactions, he also said administrators believe it is essential to resume as normal of a routine as possible regarding school activities.

“During times like these, we appreciate and rely upon our mental health, safety and security, and emergency services professionals. As we navigate these feelings, focusing on and supporting each other and our students will be imperative. There are many stages of grief, all of them emerging at their own time. If you or someone you know needs support, we have provided some resources below. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your school counselor or support staff if you need additional assistance.”

He then listed resources for the Cheyenne community, including: Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court, 307-637-6480; Volunteers of America, 2526 Seymour Ave., 307-634-9653; Specialty Counseling & Consulting, 4025 Rawlins St., 307-426-4797; Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 2600 E. 18th St., 307-633-7370; and Crisis Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 or text WYO to 741-741.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School

Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School. Several 911 callers reported gunshots at Creekstone Apartments on Tuesday. Police responded to those calls and arrested two suspects at a nearby Burger King. Four other suspects got away and two of them crashed a car into a home just minutes later. They were tracked down and arrested. The other two suspects were eventually captured by law enforcement after officers used a drone to find them near an apartment complex. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were found. 
GREELEY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Shot Outside Frontier Mall In Cheyenne; Suspect Arrested And In Custody

A young woman was shot Monday evening in the parking lot outside of the southeastern entrance of the Frontier Mall at 1400 Del Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Police Department told Cowboy State Daily that the shooting was reported at 6 p.m. on Monday. The name of the victim and her condition has not been released.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/11/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Aleisha M. Jackson, 36 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert

The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Cheyenne police investigating stabbing of 16-year-old student

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are currently investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred Friday, Jan. 6 at approximately 11 p.m. at South High School, located at 1213 W. Allison Road. A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Eastbound I-80 Near Laramie Blocked Due to Multiple Crashes

Multiple crashes near Laramie have blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 327, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy