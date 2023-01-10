Shooting victim identified as a Triumph High student

CHEYENNE – The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death.

“Last night, Triumph High School experienced the loss of one of our students. The Laramie County School District 1 community is grieving, and our deepest condolences go out to our student’s family,” Principal Troy Lake said in a letter to families in the school community Tuesday morning. “Our priority remains maintaining the safety and well-being of our students and staff. To assist, we have implemented our school’s emergency response team to support our students, staff and parents.”

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard, according to Alex Farkas, public information officer with the department. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and declared the female was dead.

Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at the time of the incident. The suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, were in the back seat, while the victim and another female were seated in the front.

According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard. Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking the female victim in the front passenger seat.

The vehicle pulled over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. The driver then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 911.

Tips from community members helped police locate Nicholson. Patrol officers and detectives followed up on all leads and took Nicholson into custody without incident around 8:45 p.m. He was found to have an outstanding Laramie County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of driving under the influence.

Nicholson was booked into the Laramie County jail on the warrant and a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Munguia was booked into the jail on a charge of manslaughter without incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Lake said that the school’s social workers and school psychologist are available to assist any student who needs to express his or her feelings associated with death.

“Additional counselors and social workers from the district are also available to support your student’s needs. Please know we are here to help,” he said in his letter.

While Lake said it is important to deal with grief, loss, anger and fear reactions, he also said administrators believe it is essential to resume as normal of a routine as possible regarding school activities.

“During times like these, we appreciate and rely upon our mental health, safety and security, and emergency services professionals. As we navigate these feelings, focusing on and supporting each other and our students will be imperative. There are many stages of grief, all of them emerging at their own time. If you or someone you know needs support, we have provided some resources below. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your school counselor or support staff if you need additional assistance.”

He then listed resources for the Cheyenne community, including: Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court, 307-637-6480; Volunteers of America, 2526 Seymour Ave., 307-634-9653; Specialty Counseling & Consulting, 4025 Rawlins St., 307-426-4797; Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 2600 E. 18th St., 307-633-7370; and Crisis Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 or text WYO to 741-741.