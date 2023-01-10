Read full article on original website
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
waste360.com
Farmers Battle Microplastics in Aquatic Systems - Plastic Waste in Agriculture
From seed to soybean, farmers are aware of plastics in agricultural systems, but the perception of microplastics in irrigation is fluid, according to a new study in Science of the Total Environment. Irish researcher Clodagh King along with her team studied responses from 430 Irish farmers regarding the impact of...
Industrial Distribution
John Deere Finally Grants Farmers the Right to Repair
Certain John Deere customers have held a long-standing beef with the leading supplier of agricultural equipment. Many farmers have complained about the company’s policy of requiring equipment repairs to take place in John Deere facilities using John Deere parts. But it appears the maker of America’s top selling tractor...
ktalnews.com
Virtual power plants of GM, Ford EVs could cut “peaker” pollution
General Motors and Ford have joined a pilot project to use EVs as an alternative energy source for the electricity grid, helping to cut pollution from fossil fuels. Organized by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), the project will network EVs, along with smart thermostats, appliances, and home solar installations and energy-storage arrays, to smooth out peaks in electricity demand. EVs will function as components of “virtual power plants,” discharging power back into the grid when demand increases.
techaiapp.com
New technique to turn abandoned mines into batteries
A novel technique called Underground Gravity Energy Storage turns decommissioned mines into long-term energy storage solutions, thereby supporting the sustainable energy transition. Renewable energy sources are central to the energy transition toward a more sustainable future. However, as sources like sunshine and wind are inherently variable and inconsistent, finding ways...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
gcaptain.com
Oceans of Energy receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for their high wave offshore solar farm system
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle to Oceans of Energy, a market leader in offshore solar farms, for their system design of a high wave offshore solar farm system. The Oceans of Energy’s offshore solar farm system is the world’s...
Phys.org
Trapped sediment in dams 'endangers' water supplies: UN
Thousands of the world's large dams are so clogged with sediment that they risk losing more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050, UN researchers said Wednesday, warning of the threat to water security. A new study from the UN University's Institute for Water, Environment and Health found...
