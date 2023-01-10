ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Regulations For the 2023-24 Missouri Deer Season Take Effect

Click player below to listen to the interview (note – the interview was conducted in late 2022) – The Missouri Department of Conservation is instituting changes for the 2023-24 Deer Season, which includes the addition of more hunting dates and regulation changes. There’s a new firearms early antlerless portion, and a new firearms Chronic Wasting Disease portion, in addition to antlerless permit number changes in most Missouri counties.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Trail Cams Reveal a Curious Black Bear Loves Cameras

It appears there's a bear in southern Missouri that is seeking his 15 minutes of fame. He recently made an appearance on several trail cams and is not camera shy whatsoever. Growing Deer TV shared this YouTube short with no exact location given except that it is indeed "Bears in Southern Missouri". This apex predator is more than a little curious about all the cameras in his woods.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
MISSOURI STATE
The Daily Yonder

Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling

In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awards contracts for projects

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on January 4. A $2,263,616 contract was awarded to Bleigh Construction Company, for a bridge replacement on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County over North Fork Middle Fabius near Lancaster. Also included in this contract is a bridge replacement on Missouri Route 15 in Scotland County over North Fork Wyaconda River near Memphis.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Agriculture Online

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
MISSOURI STATE

