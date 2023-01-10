The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO