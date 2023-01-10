Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
Chesapeake police: Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle on Avonlea Drive
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A toddler died after being hit by his mother's car on Thursday in Chesapeake, according to police. A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that it happened on Avonlea Drive, which is in the Great Bridge area of the city. Police responded at 12:50 p.m.
Dog dead after car crashes into Virginia home
A 20-year-old is facing charges following a car crash that resulted in a dog's death, according to Chesapeake Police.
Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Court.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
School bus struck by commercial truck on Indian River Rd in Chesapeake
Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.
Virginia Beach couple loses home to fire after man crashes into townhouse, dies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fiery crash in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon ended with one person dead and a couple without a home. Police said a man drove into an Aden Park townhouse off North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Children coming home from school and people...
WAVY News 10
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss and Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss and Kiahnna Patterson reports. Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Should six-year-old accused shooter be prosecuted? …. WAVY News...
VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver
News 3 here's from the couple who lost their Virginia Beach home when a car crashed into their apartment Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center
ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …. 15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Small business recovers more than $400k sent to...
Chesapeake Sheriff shares moments investigator responded to a shoot-out with Hampton homicide suspect
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said one of his deputies remains in critical condition on Thursday. 55-year-old Scott Chambers works as an investigator for the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Along with his team, he helps other jurisdictions arrest homicide suspects. Chambers was part...
13newsnow.com
15-year-old adopted child charged after 2 found dead in home, Chesapeake police say
The boy was charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder for the death of his adoptive parents. Investigators think they were killed by knife and hammer wounds.
Hampton City Council considers red light cameras near I-64 and HRBT
HAMPTON, Va. — As work continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, Hampton city leaders are looking for ways to keep interstate backups from clogging city streets. One possibility is the addition of red light cameras near the HRBT. At a city council work session on Wednesday, Public Works...
18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking in York
An 18-year-old in York is facing multiple charges following an attempted carjacking Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
Man dies after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the...
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Tuesday that the mother of a 6-year-old kid suspected of shooting his teacher at a Virginia elementary school might face prosecution.
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Man dead, another injured after Turnpike Rd shooting in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd.
Missing Newport News man last seen New Year's Eve in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Newport News man who was last seen in Suffolk on New Year's Eve. The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) said family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0