Edwardsville man charged with attempting to meet teen for sex
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say a cooperating witness, pretending to be a teenage girl, caught him trying to have oral sex with the teen in a car.
According to Kingston Police Department, in September 2022, while posing as a 16-year-old girl, the cooperating witness (CW) met with a man, later identified as TyQwon Young, 36, of Edwardsville.Luzerne County man accused of meeting teen for sex
The two met after an exchange of messages where Young told the teen “you looking for an older guy? That sounds like me,” Young then made plans to meet with the teen to have oral sex.
As stated in the affidavit, the CW approached Young in his car at the meeting spot while recording on his phone, shortly after Young fled the scene.
Young faces charges of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and criminal use of a communication device.
