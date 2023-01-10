ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
HealthDay

How Much Weight Loss Per Month Is Safe?

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
msn.com

Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
AOL Corp

Heart attacks, panic attacks, and how to tell the difference

HEART PALPITATIONS, trouble breathing, dizziness, nausea, and a feeling of impending doom. You probably think of these symptoms as signs of a heart attack, and they definitely are. But, they can also signal a panic attack. So, how can you tell exactly which condition you’re experiencing? Doctors say it can...
Science Focus

The matrix effect: The surprising science of how cheese impacts your heart health

Your stomach is likely to tell you when you have reached peak cheese, but is there an exact measure of how much is too much?. Cheese is packed with healthy protein and calcium but is also high in saturated fat and salt. According to the British Heart Foundation, a 30g portion of Cheddar can contain more salt than a packet of crisps.
shefinds

Certified Trainers Say You Should Never Waste Your Gym Time On These Exercises

You may think that just working out means that you’ll get fit and lose weight in no time, right? Not exactly. Not every move or machine at the gym is going to make you stronger or fitter. Some are not that helpful at all, no matter how many reps you do. To learn more about exercises that just waste your time, we spoke with Bishnu Pada Das and Matt Haas, certified fitness trainers. They said bicep curls, leg presses, and crunches end up doing more harm to your muscles than good or just don’t provide any improvement. Read more below!
HealthDay

Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss

It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
AOL Corp

The best carbs to eat before and after a workout

Knowing how to fuel your body for physical activity can be tricky business. Plus, add figuring out what to eat after the gym to the mix, and you've got a whole other layer of complexity. While pre- and post-workout nutrition can be confusing, it doesn't have to be. The main thing to understand is that the food you put in your body before, during and after a workout significantly impacts your performance, recovery and overall health. And when it comes to sports nutrition, carbohydrates (or carbs, for short) are the king macronutrient (sorry, protein!)—both before and after training sessions. Keep reading to find out which carbs deliver a quick energy source before hitting the gym, if you should replenish carbs during exercise, the best carbs to eat post-workout and whether or not meal timing matters.
KXLY

Salt Restriction Does Not Lower Blood Pressure Variability

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and...
dcnewsnow.com

Best exercise bike for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Exercise bikes are a great way for anyone to get a cardio workout in the comfort and privacy of their home. Because they are low-impact devices, they are preferred by anyone with joint pain, including seniors. Seniors need everything in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy