Industrial Distribution
Northrop Grumman Developing New Radar for the F-35 Lightning II
Northrop Grumman is developing AN/APG-85, an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for the F-35 Lightning II. Northrop Grumman currently manufactures the AN/APG-81 active electronically scanned array (AESA) fire control radar, the cornerstone to the F-35 Lightning II's sensor suite. The AN/APG-85 is an advanced multifunction sensor that will...
Lucid Exceeds EV Production Goals for 2022
Lucid today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company produced 3,493 vehicles during the fourth quarter at its manufacturing facility in Arizona and delivered 1,932 vehicles during the same period. On a full-year basis, the company produced 7,180 vehicles, exceeding provided guidance range...
How Industrial Manufacturers Are Developing Better Products Using Innovative Software
New products, machines, and inventions hit the market every year, driving consumers to clamor over who can get them first. So how do companies keep coming up with excellent products that drive consumers wild to purchase, use and invest in? A strong company will start by clarifying its long-term vision and setting product goals. Once those are established, there is much more work to plan and complete.
