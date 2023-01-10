ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmucsports.net

Maryland wrestling wins three of four at the Virginia Duals

After suffering their first dual loss of the season to Indiana, the Terps looked to rebound at the Virginia Duals tournament. The tournament spanned the course of two days, with the Terps facing off against four different opponents, two for each day. Their first opponent was Oklahoma. No. 23 Braxton...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s turnovers cost them tight battle with No. 6 Indiana

With about two minutes to go in this top-ten matchup, Diamond Miller made a layup to put No. 9 Maryland within striking distance of No. 6 Indiana, who held a slight five-point lead. The Terps then needed a defensive stop to keep their come-back bid going, but instead, Yarden Garzon knocked down a massive three that would ultimately sink Maryland’s chances.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy