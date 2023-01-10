ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Shark Bite Resistant Swim Gear Under Development in Oklahoma Aquarium

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbrIE_0k9pEYL200
(Photo by Peter_Nile via Getty Images)

For over a decade, researchers have been hard at work developing shark bite resistant swim gear for surfers and divers. That breakthrough swimwear is now in the testing phase in a surprising part of the country: Oklahoma.

Around 500 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, the last thing on any Oklahoma outdoorsman’s mind is a shark attack. And developing – and particularly testing – shark bite resistant swim gear in an area hundreds of miles from the nearest wild shark might seem odd. But when Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Aquarium researchers were presented with the unique opportunity, they simply couldn’t turn it down.

Oklahoma also has a healthy shark population with which to test their bite resistant swim gear. They’re just housed in the Oklahoma Aquarium rather than in the wild.

For Jim Smay, head of material science and engineering at OSU Tulsa’s Helmerich Research Center, researching sharks in Oklahoma does feel a little strange. The aquarium’s large collection of bull sharks, however, provides the ideal test subjects. “It’s pretty unique,” Smay told KFOR. “I never thought I’d be doing research work on sharks.”

About a year ago, Jim Smay received an intriguing phone call. On the line was a representative of Ironskinn, a startup out of Australia committed to developing “shark resistant ocean armor.”

How Researchers Test the Shark Bite Resistant Swim Gear

The Australian businessmen were particularly interested in the Oklahoma Aquarium because of their bull sharks. As Smay explained, bull sharks have the strongest bite force of any shark. They also thrash and tear during an attack, causing maximum damage to their prey.

To test the shark bite resistant swim gear, researchers place salmon on small boards in the water. They then wrap another piece of salmon in the ocean armor to simulate a diver or surfer’s arm. Though still in the early stages, researchers have thus far been impressed with the wetsuit-like material’s results.

“The iron skin product both helps with the penetration and the slicing when the shark starts to thrash,” Smay said. “If you don’t have a shredded arm and you may have a bruise or perhaps a broken bone because the shark had enough jaw strength to do that, that’s a lot better than not having an arm.”

While Smay and his team test the groundbreaking material on bull sharks, New Zealand researchers are testing it against the power of great whites. Though half a world apart, the scientists continue to collaborate in their research. “Our objective is to both educate Oklahomans, but also do research that impacts the world,” Smay said.

The Oklahoma shark researcher stressed that, although the sharks are involved in the development of the bite resistant swim gear, their focus remains on conservation. No sharks have been harmed in the testing of the ocean armor.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease

Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Florida Man Beats Shark to Death with Hammer [Video]

A Florida man was caught on a video hammering a juvenile shark to death at a Florida beach earlier this week. The incident received public backlash on social media and prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to investigate into the incident. Man Beats Shark with Hammer. YouTube...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

633K+
Followers
70K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy