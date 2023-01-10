Shark Bite Resistant Swim Gear Under Development in Oklahoma Aquarium

(Photo by Peter_Nile via Getty Images)

For over a decade, researchers have been hard at work developing shark bite resistant swim gear for surfers and divers. That breakthrough swimwear is now in the testing phase in a surprising part of the country: Oklahoma.

Around 500 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, the last thing on any Oklahoma outdoorsman’s mind is a shark attack. And developing – and particularly testing – shark bite resistant swim gear in an area hundreds of miles from the nearest wild shark might seem odd. But when Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Aquarium researchers were presented with the unique opportunity, they simply couldn’t turn it down.

Oklahoma also has a healthy shark population with which to test their bite resistant swim gear. They’re just housed in the Oklahoma Aquarium rather than in the wild.

For Jim Smay, head of material science and engineering at OSU Tulsa’s Helmerich Research Center, researching sharks in Oklahoma does feel a little strange. The aquarium’s large collection of bull sharks, however, provides the ideal test subjects. “It’s pretty unique,” Smay told KFOR. “I never thought I’d be doing research work on sharks.”

About a year ago, Jim Smay received an intriguing phone call. On the line was a representative of Ironskinn, a startup out of Australia committed to developing “shark resistant ocean armor.”

How Researchers Test the Shark Bite Resistant Swim Gear

The Australian businessmen were particularly interested in the Oklahoma Aquarium because of their bull sharks. As Smay explained, bull sharks have the strongest bite force of any shark. They also thrash and tear during an attack, causing maximum damage to their prey.

To test the shark bite resistant swim gear, researchers place salmon on small boards in the water. They then wrap another piece of salmon in the ocean armor to simulate a diver or surfer’s arm. Though still in the early stages, researchers have thus far been impressed with the wetsuit-like material’s results.

“The iron skin product both helps with the penetration and the slicing when the shark starts to thrash,” Smay said. “If you don’t have a shredded arm and you may have a bruise or perhaps a broken bone because the shark had enough jaw strength to do that, that’s a lot better than not having an arm.”

While Smay and his team test the groundbreaking material on bull sharks, New Zealand researchers are testing it against the power of great whites. Though half a world apart, the scientists continue to collaborate in their research. “Our objective is to both educate Oklahomans, but also do research that impacts the world,” Smay said.

The Oklahoma shark researcher stressed that, although the sharks are involved in the development of the bite resistant swim gear, their focus remains on conservation. No sharks have been harmed in the testing of the ocean armor.