LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game for the third time since 2019, the league announced Thursday. The game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Players will take part in the 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14. The league will have a “WNBA Live” fan festival for the second year in a row. More information will be provided later. Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s game was played in Chicago, and the 2020 event didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO