Glendale, AZ

Brittney Griner Has Landed The Same Honor As Pat Tillman

The Arizona Republic kicked off 2023 by naming WNBA star Brittney Griner the “Arizonan of the Year."  Griner spent 10 months in Russia due to drug-related charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August.  The United States secured Griner's release in a one-for-one ...
Las Vegas’ Most Expensive Sports Venue: MSG Sphere

Madison Square Garden’s lavish Las Vegas project is getting even pricier than planned. The construction price of the MSG Sphere entertainment venue has grown by $300 million in the four years since groundbreaking — and has now hit $2.2 billion. The 17,500-seat venue, slated to open in 2023,...
Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals to Bring More Neon to Las Vegas with Boyd

The red neon sign that blazes as bright as Rudolf’s nose at the Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals shop in Sacramento, CA shines just a bit brighter today as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd announced an extended partnership with the company. Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals will be the primary sponsor of the Young’s Motorsports No. 12 Chevy Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Boyd makes his 11th start at the track that boasts the Neon Garage.
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas for 3rd time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game for the third time since 2019, the league announced Thursday. The game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Players will take part in the 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14. The league will have a “WNBA Live” fan festival for the second year in a row. More information will be provided later. Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s game was played in Chicago, and the 2020 event didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
