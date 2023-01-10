Read full article on original website
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Hundreds of volunteer opportunities for the Super Bowl Experience in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Super Bowl XVII will take place in Arizona in 2023 and if you are excited and would like to be part of the big event as a volunteer, Phoenix offers that opportunity. It’s also a chance to make it the “Greenest Super Bowl” so far.
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company for using likeness without permission
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher filed a lawsuit against a Houston-based hair transplant company that allegedly used his likeness without his permission.
VRBOs, short-term rentals filling up quick ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — Excitement is building as we approach Super Bowl LVII and the highly anticipated greenest show on grass!. Many people are looking to book short-term rentals as they make their way to the Valley for the game. One Scottsdale hotspot is a hop, skip, and jump from all...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
Aces to host WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena in July
The league champion Aces will host the WNBA All-Star Game in July, the league said Thursday.
Brittney Griner Has Landed The Same Honor As Pat Tillman
The Arizona Republic kicked off 2023 by naming WNBA star Brittney Griner the “Arizonan of the Year." Griner spent 10 months in Russia due to drug-related charges. She was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August. The United States secured Griner's release in a one-for-one ...
Las Vegas’ Most Expensive Sports Venue: MSG Sphere
Madison Square Garden’s lavish Las Vegas project is getting even pricier than planned. The construction price of the MSG Sphere entertainment venue has grown by $300 million in the four years since groundbreaking — and has now hit $2.2 billion. The 17,500-seat venue, slated to open in 2023,...
Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals to Bring More Neon to Las Vegas with Boyd
The red neon sign that blazes as bright as Rudolf’s nose at the Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals shop in Sacramento, CA shines just a bit brighter today as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd announced an extended partnership with the company. Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals will be the primary sponsor of the Young’s Motorsports No. 12 Chevy Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Boyd makes his 11th start at the track that boasts the Neon Garage.
WNBA announces All-Star game will return to Vegas, defending champion Aces will host
The 2023 WNBA All-Star game will be played in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the league announced on Thursday. The game will take place on Saturday, July 15 and make Vegas the center of the basketball world for a day as NBA Summer League will host a full slate of games as well.
Paradise Valley estate to host one-of-a-kind 2023 Big Game Big Give event
The Giving Back Fund presents the star-studded charity event coined ‘Big Game Big Give’ when the star-studded charity party returns to the Valley of the Sun 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. This is the 25th anniversary of The Giving Back Fund and 12th Annual Big Game Big Give,...
SRP to fix Valley canals, stop water from flowing starting Friday
PHOENIX — Water levels will dwindle in portions of the Arizona Canal throughout Phoenix starting Friday, but it's no cause for alarm. The Salt River Project (SRP) will be draining portions of the canal and keeping it drained for a month to conduct routine repairs, according to the utility.
Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon takes new shape as elite series event
Last February — just three weeks after the 2022 Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon — the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series announced a new half marathon series, labeled as the Elite Series. The format assigns runners points for their performances across nine Rock ‘n’ Roll half...
Las Vegas to host 2023 WNBA All-Star festivities
The WNBA announced Thursday that Las Vegas will play host to the league’s All-Star Game and related activities in July.
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas for 3rd time
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game for the third time since 2019, the league announced Thursday. The game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Players will take part in the 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14. The league will have a “WNBA Live” fan festival for the second year in a row. More information will be provided later. Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s game was played in Chicago, and the 2020 event didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
