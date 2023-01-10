ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

The Unique Kayaking Tour Not To Miss In Southern California

For almost 30 years, I’ve been driving past the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad on my way to San Diego. I’ve always noticed this small body of water flowing under the 5 Freeway but never gave it much thought. That all changed when I had the chance to...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas

The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms

San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thewildest.com

How The Animal Pad Rescued 111 Doodles From a Backyard Breeder

It all started with a Facebook message. “There’s a situation with a breeder of Doodles in the La Misión area,” Lauren Botticelli — the executive director of The Animal Pad, an all-breed, non-profit dog rescue organization based in San Diego — recalls the message, which was sent at the end of 2022, read.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy