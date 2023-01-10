Read full article on original website
Coastal communities impacted by flooding prepare for another storm
Coastal communities are still cleaning up from the storm surge that flooded vulnerable homes on the beach.
San Diego Channel
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
travelawaits.com
The Unique Kayaking Tour Not To Miss In Southern California
For almost 30 years, I’ve been driving past the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad on my way to San Diego. I’ve always noticed this small body of water flowing under the 5 Freeway but never gave it much thought. That all changed when I had the chance to...
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
KPBS
The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas
The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
Ocean Beach Pier shut down as more storms move in
The pier is shut down indefinitely as several storms are expected to hit Tuesday and next week.
Storms helping in San Diego County drought, more rain needed
The series of storms that are moving through California are helping with the drought, but there's still more work to be done.
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Wearable sauce packets, Poe, trash and blues
Ethan Chan: 'Selections From the Closets of the People That I Love'. Sculptor, installation and performance artist Ethan Chan will open a new exhibition at Oceanside Museum of Art this weekend. This show is a series of garments made from cafeteria and fast-food restaurant sauce packets. Chan has turned hundreds...
NBC San Diego
Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms
San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Himalayan Sherpa Cuisine Planned for Carlsbad Village
Owner Behind Everest Himalayan Cuisine in Encinitas to Debut Second Restaurant
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 12-15
Although rain might be in the forecast, there's still plenty events and activities happening this weekend in San Diego.
‘If something happens to me, it’s going to be Larry’: Sister recalls last conversation with missing woman
Day two of the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete left off with the missing Chula Vista mother's sister on the witness stand.
San Diego County prepares for another round of rain
As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach. Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.
Riders evacuated from stuck roller coaster at Sesame Place
People aboard a Sesame Place San Diego Chula Vista ride had to get rescued after it stopped, according to the amusement park’s spokesperson.
thewildest.com
How The Animal Pad Rescued 111 Doodles From a Backyard Breeder
It all started with a Facebook message. “There’s a situation with a breeder of Doodles in the La Misión area,” Lauren Botticelli — the executive director of The Animal Pad, an all-breed, non-profit dog rescue organization based in San Diego — recalls the message, which was sent at the end of 2022, read.
Fire Engulfs Double-Wide Mobile Home in Rural Potrero
A fire that broke out shortly before sunrise gutted a mobile home Thursday in a rural community in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. The non-injury blaze in the 25600 block of Potrero Park Drive in Potrero erupted for unknown reasons about 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Feng Cha Bringing New Location to Chula Vista
Taiwanese Tea Brand Planning Expansion in San Diego Region
