Next week, the Greenwich RTM is being asked to approve an unprecedented and dangerous intrusion into how elections are run in Greenwich. A private group—in this case a left-leaning one founded by former Obama campaign election strategists – wants to donate $500,000 to our Board of Elections for the 2024 election cycle. Next time it could be a far-right group, or even a Socialist group. It doesn’t matter. Tax money alone has always supported how elections are conducted, to ensure they are impartial. The grant should be rejected to avoid any appearance of partisan meddling.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO