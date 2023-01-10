Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
greenwichfreepress.com
McCaughey: Grant for Board of Elections Should be Rejected by RTM
Next week, the Greenwich RTM is being asked to approve an unprecedented and dangerous intrusion into how elections are run in Greenwich. A private group—in this case a left-leaning one founded by former Obama campaign election strategists – wants to donate $500,000 to our Board of Elections for the 2024 election cycle. Next time it could be a far-right group, or even a Socialist group. It doesn’t matter. Tax money alone has always supported how elections are conducted, to ensure they are impartial. The grant should be rejected to avoid any appearance of partisan meddling.
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
ctexaminer.com
Crisis, Collapse of Government in Haiti Sparks Fears in Immigrant Communities in Connecticut
Last Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced measures to curb illegal immigration and create a path for people fleeing humanitarian crises to enter the United States. Under the Homeland Security program, migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will not be able to apply for asylum if they cross...
darientimes.com
Norwalk woman must pay $30K restitution by Sept. 13 or face up to 20 years in jail, judge says
STAMFORD — A Norwalk woman could face up to 20 years in prison if she doesn’t pay at least $30,000 in restitution to a local family from whom she’s accused of stealing more than $100,000. Saipin Ashton, 49, agreed to a deal offered by a Superior Court...
darientimes.com
Two charged with money laundering in $224K+ theft used for fake accounts in Stamford, Greenwich banks
STAMFORD — Two individuals are facing money laundering charges after they were accused of cashing more than $224,000 in stolen treasury checks then allegedly used the money to purchase gold coins, according to warrants for their arrest. Juan Hernandez, 40, of from Edgewater, N.J., and Donna Hurley, 54, of...
greenwichfreepress.com
State Senator Fazio Appointed to Leadership Positions
Republican State Senator Ryan Fazio was sworn-in on Wednesday at the State Capitol to continue serving the residents of Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. “I am very excited to have been appointed the Ranking Member (Leading Republican) on the Energy and Technology Committee as well as the Ranking Member on the Planning and Development Committee,” Fazio said in a press release. “I requested those leadership assignments from our caucus because I think the issues covered are especially important to our district and that I can help make a positive difference.”
ctexaminer.com
Retail Marijuana Open For Business in Connecticut
Parking easily could have been a problem at Fine Fettle’s Stamford shop on the first day marijuana was sold to recreational users. Instead, the constant traffic moved quickly in the small parking lot on Research Drive, a narrow, curving street in a heavily congested industrial park. It was true for the morning and lunchtime crowds.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
greenwichfreepress.com
105 Unit, Five-Story 8-30g Proposed to Replace Two Historic Tudor Homes behind Greenwich Library
A new pre-application has been submitted for review by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission for an 8-30g affordable housing development behind Greenwich Library. The 105-unit development would replace two historic Tudor houses on adjoining parcels at 51 and 69 Dearfield Drive. On a combined basis, the property is approximately 4.7...
mycitizensnews.com
Push is on for Uniroyal site
NAUGATUCK — The borough is making a stronger second attempt in applying for the state Community Investment Fund grant to develop the former Uniroyal site. Town officials previously reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project.
Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners
The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council
NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been on the Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 47th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
trumbulltimes.com
Developers resubmit plans for 77 apartments in East Norwalk after completion of road project
NORWALK — Six months after the city first heard plans for a 77-unit apartment building in East Norwalk, the developers resubmitted the application after the completion of a traffic study. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission first reviewed the proposed project in June, but the plans were delayed due...
bravewords.com
ACE FREHLEY's Former Connecticut Residence Available To Rent On Airbnb
Live like a rock star! Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb. Hosted by Evan & Maria, the listing for the rental states: Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
