ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After ​“Lapse,” Rent Debate

A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

McCaughey: Grant for Board of Elections Should be Rejected by RTM

Next week, the Greenwich RTM is being asked to approve an unprecedented and dangerous intrusion into how elections are run in Greenwich. A private group—in this case a left-leaning one founded by former Obama campaign election strategists – wants to donate $500,000 to our Board of Elections for the 2024 election cycle. Next time it could be a far-right group, or even a Socialist group. It doesn’t matter. Tax money alone has always supported how elections are conducted, to ensure they are impartial. The grant should be rejected to avoid any appearance of partisan meddling.
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?

NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

State Senator Fazio Appointed to Leadership Positions

Republican State Senator Ryan Fazio was sworn-in on Wednesday at the State Capitol to continue serving the residents of Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. “I am very excited to have been appointed the Ranking Member (Leading Republican) on the Energy and Technology Committee as well as the Ranking Member on the Planning and Development Committee,” Fazio said in a press release. “I requested those leadership assignments from our caucus because I think the issues covered are especially important to our district and that I can help make a positive difference.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Retail Marijuana Open For Business in Connecticut

Parking easily could have been a problem at Fine Fettle’s Stamford shop on the first day marijuana was sold to recreational users. Instead, the constant traffic moved quickly in the small parking lot on Research Drive, a narrow, curving street in a heavily congested industrial park. It was true for the morning and lunchtime crowds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

105 Unit, Five-Story 8-30g Proposed to Replace Two Historic Tudor Homes behind Greenwich Library

A new pre-application has been submitted for review by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission for an 8-30g affordable housing development behind Greenwich Library. The 105-unit development would replace two historic Tudor houses on adjoining parcels at 51 and 69 Dearfield Drive. On a combined basis, the property is approximately 4.7...
mycitizensnews.com

Push is on for Uniroyal site

NAUGATUCK — The borough is making a stronger second attempt in applying for the state Community Investment Fund grant to develop the former Uniroyal site. Town officials previously reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project.
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners

The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been on the Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for the...
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 47th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
bravewords.com

ACE FREHLEY's Former Connecticut Residence Available To Rent On Airbnb

Live like a rock star! Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb. Hosted by Evan & Maria, the listing for the rental states: Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."
WILTON, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy