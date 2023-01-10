Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/. Four people dead in Clovis house fire. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/four-people-dead-in-clovis-house-fire/. Santa Fe gets grant funding to support immigrant …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-gets-grant-funding-to-support-immigrant-inclusion-work/. Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-armed-robbery-in-albuquerque-expected-to-take-plea-deal/. US...
Lovington man accused of repeatedly attacking police
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Police Department is looking for a man accused of getting violent with officers twice in two days. On Saturday, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz because he has a warrant for violating parole. Officers say Quiroz hit the police vehicle with his. Then on Sunday, he’s accused of dragging […]
Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in Mexico
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man accused in the murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Mexico. Guadalupe Navarrete was found by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday. An alert was issued for his arrest back in November after his girlfriend was found dead in her car. He is now in the custody […]
fox34.com
N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico. Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby...
cbs7.com
Lea County Sheriff’s Office received help on the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Guadalupe Antonio “Tony” Navarrate was spotted by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and was arrested for the murder of Vanessa Najera. He is now in the custody of the United States...
Comments / 0