Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud

Patrick Capizzi Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said.

Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.

Members of her Insurance Fraud Unit charged Capizzi with healthcare claims fraud and tax evasion, the prosecutor said.

They began examining Capizzi’s practice in late October 2020 after receiving “a report of inappropriate billing,” Valdes said.

“The investigation revealed that Capizzi inappropriately submitted insurance claims for services not performed on patients and received payments in the amount of approximately $372,000,” the prosecutor said.

“Further investigation revealed that Capizzi failed to make the appropriate tax payments,” she added.

Anyone who might have additional information in connection with the case is asked to contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.