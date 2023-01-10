Read full article on original website
COSATX announces city office closures for MLK Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The following is a list of city offices and how it is affected by the closures: Trash Service There will be no interruption in trash pickup […]
San Angelo Bobcat Cheerleaders Head to State Competiton
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central High School Cheerleaders are headed to Fort Worth today to compete in the UIL State Cheer Competition. The Central gals compete on Saturday against about 70 other 6A Division 1 cheerleading squads. The cheerleaders are departing Central High School at 3:30...
Award Winning '10 Texas Tornados' Exhibit Will Be On Display Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Titled "10 Texas Tornados," the exhibit of Langham's still-life environmental...
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
Stock Show Season Starts Friday with the Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County 4-H and FFA exhibitors have been working on their animal projects for months and this weekend is the first real test to see how they will perform as the annual Tom Green County Fair & Jr. Livestock Show kicks off Friday. The Fair...
Concho Valley Public Defender's Office Expands to the Big Country with New State Funding
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Indigent Defense Commission awarded the newly created Concho Valley Public Defender's Office a new grant to expand from the Concho Valley into the Big Country after the Tom Green County Commissioners Court approved the plan allowing the local office to work jointly with a new one in Abilene that will cover five additional counties.
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
‘Miracle on Wellington’ winner announced
Each year, Trend Furniture’s owners have given away multiple furniture items to a household in need in their ‘Miracle on Wellington’ contest. Local community members nominate a San Angelo family in need and a committee decides who the recipient will be. A walk-through of the home was conducted to determine what pieces are the best fit […]
LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!.
Angelo State University Flag Football Teams Finish Top 4 at Nationals
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University intramural flag football teams, including the inaugural unified team of ASU students and Special Olympics athletes, posted two top-four placings at the 2023 NIRSA National Flag Football Tournament held Jan. 6-8 in Round Rock. In the Unified Division, ASU's The Untouchables fell...
Over a Thousand Hungry Tamale Lovers Hit Downtown San Angelo Over the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The first annual Tamale Festival that was held over the weekend in downtown San Angelo was a huge hit. According to the organizers of the event, over 1200 people purchased tickets to get into the 1st annual Famale Festival. The event was held at the pop art museum on Saturday.
WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo
When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
Interview with SAPD: January 10, 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza sits down with our Carolyn McEnrue to discuss local vehicle burglaries and future employment opportunities with SAPD. “Especially after the holidays, when we are seeing multiple reports on a daily basis,” said Espinoza. SAPD is seeing reports come from a variety of […]
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
A New Universal Theme Park 4 Hours from San Angelo
In a recent WalletHub ranking of the best U.S. states to raise a family, Texas scored high on family fun. Of all the states, Texas was third in family fun. Now, it looks like Texas will get a bit more fun. Universal Parks and Resorts has announced that it plans...
Police Request Help Finding This Man
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police were searching for this man yesterday evening until this morning. Police told us he was found at 3:55 a.m. There was urgency in locating him because law enforcement considered him an "at risk" person. His name was Van Smith, 34, male,...
Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
Graffiti of a Place of Worship & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Graffiti of a place of Worship or Burial, Drug Possession and Assault. 18-year-old Justice Guthrie and 20-year-old Hector Gonzalez were arrested by...
