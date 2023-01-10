Read full article on original website
Ancient bird with T. rex-like skull discovered in China
A 120 million-year-old bird fossil from China has some rather unusual dinosaur-like features in its otherwise standard avian skeleton, including a weirdly T. rex-like skull.
Science Focus
Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear
The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
How to lose belly fat – 8 tried and tested methods to rid abdominal flab for good
8 diet and workout tips to help you lose weight, especially belly fat, with an emphasis on sustainable weight loss and methods/exercises that target the abdominal area
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Scientists are discovering stuff that is so freaking big — and so crazy small — that they had to come up with 2 new units of measurement.
Forget millimeters and megatons: We now live in a universe that is measured by ronnas and quettas.
TikToker shares a 'military sleep' tip to help anyone sleep in two minutes
Adults between the age of 18 and 60 are advised to get seven hours of sleep daily for the best health. But a recent study published by the CDC released that over a third of Americans are not getting enough sleep.
Phys.org
Aggressiveness of pet dogs is influenced by life history and owner's characteristics, study suggests
Dogs walked every day by their owners are less aggressive. Dogs owned by women bark less at strangers. Heavier dogs tend to be less disobedient than lighter pets. Pugs, Bulldogs, Shih Tzus and other short-snouted breeds may be more badly behaved than medium- and long-snouted dogs, such as Golden Retrievers or the caramel-colored mixed-breed dogs popular in Brazil.
Phys.org
Discovery of cross-species signaling pathway unlocks mysteries around parasite immunity, development
Research led by a University of Maryland team has identified the first inter-species signaling pathway between an arthropod parasite and host, where molecules in the blood of a host animal triggers the immunity and development of a parasite. The study showed that when ticks feed on the blood of mice infected with the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, a protein from the mouse immune system binds to receptors on tick cell surfaces and signals organs to develop more rapidly, producing an immune response long before the bacteria itself can begin to infect the tick.
thewildest.com
9 Stress Toys For Dogs That are Cheaper Than Therapy
Have you ever been walking around your house, minding your human business, when your dog lets out a huge, dramatic AF sigh? Seriously, these dogs are exasperating — as if they have to go to a job and pay bills and remember dentist appointments!. But before you spend 20...
China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease
Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
Phys.org
Study finds hummingbirds' hovering flight likely evolved because of a lost gene
Hummingbirds, native to North and South America, are among the smallest and most agile birds in the world. Often barely larger than a thumb, they are the only bird species that can fly not only forwards, but also backwards or sideways. Their characteristic hovering flight makes that possible. However, hovering...
catingtonpost.com
How Owning a Cat Can Improve Your Mental and Physical Health
If you’re a cat parent, you know that owning a cat can be incredibly rewarding. Not only do cats make great companions, but they can also have a positive impact on your mental and physical health. In this article, we’ll explore the ways in which owning a cat can improve your well-being. So if you’re looking for a little extra happiness in your life, consider adding a furry friend to it!
Medical News Today
What are some possible early warning signs of osteoporosis?
Osteoporosis causes bones to become porous and weaker, and many people do not have noticeable symptoms until they experience an injury or fracture. However, early signs of the condition can include receding gums, weakened grip strength, and brittle fingernails. Osteoporosis affects the bones and results in a decrease in bone...
Phys.org
Are dogs left- or right-handed? What the science says
The vast majority of people use one hand or the other for most things—and for nearly 90% of the human population this is the right hand. Some 10% to 13% of humans are left-handed, with men being three times more likely to be left-handed than women, though very few people are ambidextrous.
Phys.org
Phylogenetic bracketing suggests some dinosaurs' neuron density was equal to that of modern primates
Neuroscientist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, with Vanderbilt University, has shaken up the paleontology community with a study she conducted that resulted in evidence of some dinosaurs having neuron density in their brains equal to that of some modern primates. In her paper published in Journal of Comparative Neurology, Herculano-Houzel suggests that some...
New study shows childhood obesity requires early and aggressive treatment
Obesity in America is not going away. In fact, doctors say it’s getting worse, especially for young Americans. According to the CDC 20% of American kids and teens are obese.
MedicalXpress
Cough medicine could be used in new treatment for Parkinson's disease
Ambroxol is a drug which is currently used to treat respiratory conditions. It promotes the clearance of mucus, eases coughing and has anti-inflammatory properties. Pre-clinical studies, led By Professor Schapira at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology identified ambroxol as a candidate drug to slow the progression of Parkinson's.
Phys.org
Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
What do a little penguin, a baby rabbit, a black rat and a Krefft's glider have in common? They've all been presented to me (when dead) by my animal companions. Chances are, if you live with a cat or dog, you've also been brought something similar. So, is it a...
CNET
How to Get Better Sleep in 2023
There's one thing we do every night that greatly impacts all aspects of our well-being -- sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 30% of adults in the US don't get enough sleep, and that makes us tired, cranky and caffeine-addicted. The reasons range from the wrong pillow and mattress to fighting your natural circadian rhythm.
