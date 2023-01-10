ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear

The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
Phys.org

Discovery of cross-species signaling pathway unlocks mysteries around parasite immunity, development

Research led by a University of Maryland team has identified the first inter-species signaling pathway between an arthropod parasite and host, where molecules in the blood of a host animal triggers the immunity and development of a parasite. The study showed that when ticks feed on the blood of mice infected with the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, a protein from the mouse immune system binds to receptors on tick cell surfaces and signals organs to develop more rapidly, producing an immune response long before the bacteria itself can begin to infect the tick.
thewildest.com

9 Stress Toys For Dogs That are Cheaper Than Therapy

Have you ever been walking around your house, minding your human business, when your dog lets out a huge, dramatic AF sigh? Seriously, these dogs are exasperating — as if they have to go to a job and pay bills and remember dentist appointments!. But before you spend 20...
Interesting Engineering

China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease

Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
Phys.org

Study finds hummingbirds' hovering flight likely evolved because of a lost gene

Hummingbirds, native to North and South America, are among the smallest and most agile birds in the world. Often barely larger than a thumb, they are the only bird species that can fly not only forwards, but also backwards or sideways. Their characteristic hovering flight makes that possible. However, hovering...
catingtonpost.com

How Owning a Cat Can Improve Your Mental and Physical Health

If you’re a cat parent, you know that owning a cat can be incredibly rewarding. Not only do cats make great companions, but they can also have a positive impact on your mental and physical health. In this article, we’ll explore the ways in which owning a cat can improve your well-being. So if you’re looking for a little extra happiness in your life, consider adding a furry friend to it!
Medical News Today

What are some possible early warning signs of osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis causes bones to become porous and weaker, and many people do not have noticeable symptoms until they experience an injury or fracture. However, early signs of the condition can include receding gums, weakened grip strength, and brittle fingernails. Osteoporosis affects the bones and results in a decrease in bone...
Phys.org

Are dogs left- or right-handed? What the science says

The vast majority of people use one hand or the other for most things—and for nearly 90% of the human population this is the right hand. Some 10% to 13% of humans are left-handed, with men being three times more likely to be left-handed than women, though very few people are ambidextrous.
MedicalXpress

Cough medicine could be used in new treatment for Parkinson's disease

Ambroxol is a drug which is currently used to treat respiratory conditions. It promotes the clearance of mucus, eases coughing and has anti-inflammatory properties. Pre-clinical studies, led By Professor Schapira at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology identified ambroxol as a candidate drug to slow the progression of Parkinson's.
Phys.org

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

What do a little penguin, a baby rabbit, a black rat and a Krefft's glider have in common? They've all been presented to me (when dead) by my animal companions. Chances are, if you live with a cat or dog, you've also been brought something similar. So, is it a...
CNET

How to Get Better Sleep in 2023

There's one thing we do every night that greatly impacts all aspects of our well-being -- sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 30% of adults in the US don't get enough sleep, and that makes us tired, cranky and caffeine-addicted. The reasons range from the wrong pillow and mattress to fighting your natural circadian rhythm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy