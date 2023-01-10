Undergoing a common form of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery may increase the dangers linked to alcohol use, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Surgery. Bariatric surgery has shown to be highly beneficial for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes, with a range of potential health benefits that include remission of diabetes or prediabetes — meaning that blood glucose levels are normal without taking any glucose-lowering medications. Not all forms of bariatric surgery carry the same benefits, though. Research has shown that gastric bypass surgery — which reduces the stomach to a small pouch, and also bypasses the upper part of the intestines — may be more effective than another form of surgery called sleeve gastrectomy when it comes to weight loss and cardiovascular benefits in people with type 2 diabetes. Gastric bypass has also been shown to be more effective for diabetes remission than gastric banding, in which a flexible band is placed around the stomach to reduce the size of the upper part to a small pouch. Gastric bypass may also be safer than sleeve gastrectomy when it comes to the risk of dying in the years following the surgery.

3 DAYS AGO