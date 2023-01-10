Read full article on original website
Related
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
yourerie
Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery
More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!. “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk...
Use drugs, surgery for obesity in kids as young as 12-13, new guidelines say
The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting," or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S.
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
New drugs for type 2 diabetes are also safe and highly effective at helping people with obesity lose weight. But diabetes drug shortages, driven in part by people seeking the drugs for off-label cosmetic weight loss, leave fewer options for patients with clinical needs. Those patients also face cost barriers,...
U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday recommended use of weight-loss drugs in children ages 12 years or older for treatment of obesity, which impacts about 14.4 million kids and adolescents in the United States and can lead to serious health complications.
Updated obesity treatment guidelines for children and teens include medications, surgery for some young people
Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for treatment of obesity urge prompt use of behavior therapy and lifestyle changes, and they say surgery and medications should be used for some young people.
U.S. Academy of Pediatrics: Over 14.4 million children and teens are living with obesity
News 12's Mary-Lyn Buckley spoke with an obesity specialist on the new ways doctors are looking to combat obesity.
goodmorningamerica.com
Children with obesity should get proactive treatment: American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines
Children and adolescents should be proactively evaluated and treated for obesity, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics around childhood obesity. The guidelines note that treatments, including medications and weight loss surgery, can be effective and can help reduce the risk of developing other health conditions. The...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes
People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
TODAY.com
New AAP childhood obesity guidance includes medication, surgery: What parents should know
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, recommending early and intensive treatment — which includes medications and surgery for some young patients. The new guidance provides more options for children and parents, according to...
Gizmodo
FDA Will No Longer Require Animal Tests Before Human Trials for All Drugs
Animal testing will no longer be a mandated part of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process for all new drugs. Since 1938, pharmaceutical makers seeking FDA approval have had to successfully put their medications through multiple animals trials before proceeding to human tests. Now, though, drug companies will...
Weight-Loss Drugs and Surgery Recommended to Treat Childhood Obesity Under New Guidelines
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended for the first time that physicians treat childhood obesity with weight-loss drugs and surgery in new guidelines issued on Monday. The new recommendations—the first update to the AAP’s guidance in 15 years—underscores the importance of taking early action against obesity, which continues to rise in children. Since the 1980s, rates of obesity in children have tripled and even quadrupled in teenagers. The new guidelines highlight that obesity is a complex condition which cannot be cured with a simple solution, instead advocating lifestyle and behavioral changes—but now medications and surgery are also being recommended alongside those changes for the first time. “We now have evidence that obesity therapy is effective,” Dr. Sandra Hassink, medical director of the AAP Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight and co-author of the new guidelines, told NBC News. “There is treatment, and now is the time to recognize that obesity is a chronic disease and should be addressed as we address other chronic diseases.”
Gizmodo
Long Covid Symptoms Often Fade for People Who Had Mild Infection, Large Study Finds
Research from a team in Israel appears to offer encouraging news: The majority of symptoms tied to long covid might fade away over time for those who initially had a mild case of covid-19. The study found that mild cases had a higher risk of more than a dozen health conditions compared to uninfected controls in the months following infection, but this increased risk largely disappeared within a year.
People with diabetes struggle to find Ozempic as it soars in popularity as a weight loss aid
Tammie Rachell Largent-Phillips, 52, has Type 2 diabetes. For the past two years, she's managed the condition using a drug called Ozempic, which helps people with diabetes keep blood sugar levels in check. But in November, she was forced to switch to another medication, insulin. The Ozempic she needed was...
Harvard Health
Low-carb diet helps cut blood sugar levels in people with prediabetes
Several health measures — including blood glucose levels and weight — improved. For most people, there’s no single healthy way to eat, though there are healthy foods and eating patterns. Yet for people with prediabetes, a low-carb diet could quickly bring elevated A1C levels back to a healthier range, a trial published in JAMA Network Opensuggests.
Medical News Today
Low-carb diet reverses type 2 diabetes in 51% of participants to new study
Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes, involving the return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to prediabetic levels in the absence of medications. A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that about 97% of type 2 diabetes patients...
Gizmodo
5-Minute Walking Breaks Could Help Chronic Sitters Stay Healthy
The results of a small new trial may offer a salve to people worried about the health effects of sitting all day at work. The study found that taking walking breaks as short as five minutes every half-hour can stabilize blood sugar and blood pressure levels compared to prolonged sitting. People also reported feeling in a better mood and less fatigued when they took these regular walks than they did while constantly off their feet.
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Alcohol Use Risk May Increase Following Gastric Bypass Surgery
Undergoing a common form of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery may increase the dangers linked to alcohol use, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Surgery. Bariatric surgery has shown to be highly beneficial for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes, with a range of potential health benefits that include remission of diabetes or prediabetes — meaning that blood glucose levels are normal without taking any glucose-lowering medications. Not all forms of bariatric surgery carry the same benefits, though. Research has shown that gastric bypass surgery — which reduces the stomach to a small pouch, and also bypasses the upper part of the intestines — may be more effective than another form of surgery called sleeve gastrectomy when it comes to weight loss and cardiovascular benefits in people with type 2 diabetes. Gastric bypass has also been shown to be more effective for diabetes remission than gastric banding, in which a flexible band is placed around the stomach to reduce the size of the upper part to a small pouch. Gastric bypass may also be safer than sleeve gastrectomy when it comes to the risk of dying in the years following the surgery.
