Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Man takes child's assigned seat and refuses to sit in his own assigned seat on an airplane
View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
Giant 10ft Snake Crashes Through Ceiling As Family Watches TV
The 17lb reticulated python slithered under a box in the kitchen while occupants called the local civil defense service.
Roommates Furious After ‘Greedy’ Man Sells His House, Leaving Them Homeless
Does a landlord have an ethical responsibility to their tenants?. Rental housing is a complicated topic these days. Economically speaking, most young people have to rent as they cannot practically make their way into the expensive housing market.
VIDEO: Large coyote spotted sitting on roof of car in neighborhood
Coyotes are cause for concern around many parts of the United States, including Colorado, especially when they start to get comfortable around civilization. Known for targeting pets and sometimes attacking small children, this predator can tend to move toward suburban areas in search of prey. A video recently published to...
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
iheart.com
Watch: Two-Legged Fox Filmed in England
A couple in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a bizarre two-legged fox frolicking in their backyard. According to a local media report, the curious creature appeared outside the home of Philip and Jane Carter in the community of Ilkeston last month as they were setting up their Christmas tree. "My wife shouted to me to come to the window quick because I wouldn't believe" what was in their backyard, he recalled, musing that her assertion proved to be correct when he saw a two-legged fox that was remarkably adept at moving in a bipedal fashion.
Woman finds two-legged fox with incredible moves in her yard
DERBYSHIRE, ENGLAND — A British woman spotted a two-legged fox in her yard that walks around upright like it's doing handstands on its front legs. The two-legged fox has gone viral after Jane Carter noticed it on her lawn. The creature Carter spied through her window in Derbyshire, England, gives new meaning to the term "foxtrot."
New York Firefighter Accuses Chief of Raping Her as a ‘Birthday Present’
A volunteer firefighter in the New York City suburbs says she was plied with alcohol and served up as a “birthday present” to a ranking officer by the department chief, after which both men violently raped her in a firehouse bathroom.“Had fun last night,” then-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly Jr. allegedly texted the victim the next morning. “But, remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever.”Instead, the fire medic—who is trained as a firefighter and an EMT—is now suing 51-year-old Kelly and 28-year-old Wantagh FD Engine 7 Captain Josef Seier, accusing the pair of physically and sexually assaulting...
NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack
A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
Cow Somehow Gets Stuck on Farm Roof, Then Falls Off
A Utah farmer received the shock of his life when he ventured into the yard of his father-in-law’s farm to find his cow had somehow found her way onto the roof of a barn. When Brady Farnsworth caught sight of the badly behaved bovine, he immediately began filming to ensure that the world would believe the seemingly impossible scenario actually happened. “I took the videos because I have not seen a cow on a roof and wanted to show everybody,” he said. “It was something you don’t see every day so I wanted to capture the moment.”
Upworthy
Dad hilariously live-tweets son's attempts to sneak a girl in and out of the house
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2021. A teenager who lives with his parents was in the center of the Twitter spotlight a few years ago after his stepdad hilariously live-tweeted his attempts to sneak a lady friend into his room and then eventually out of it. It appears that the 18-year-old had managed to smuggle his friend in but she left her white shoes by the door, which complicated matters. While the teen's stepdad sat back and watched the fun, the boy's mother had no clue and his stepdad wasn't going to offer her hints. The stepdad, who goes by Tricky Deez on Twitter, had no plans to help his stepson either. Here is the thread that was the toast of Twitter in 2019.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Takes Revenge on Zoo Worker and Eats Their Lawnmower
Crocodile Takes Revenge on Zoo Worker and Eats Their Lawnmower. When a loud lawnmower violated an Australian crocodile’s territory, he responded negatively and took the lawnmower, causing keepers to attempt a risky rescue. Elvis, a resident of the Australian Reptile Park, sprang for the mower and seized it from Tim Faulkner, the operations manager, and Billy Collett, the caretaker. The 16-foot saltwater crocodile flooded the machinery in the park outside of Sydney by dragging it underwater.
Man Finds Black Mamba Behind Toilet: 'Nearly Flew Out of the Bathroom'
The homeowner touched the deadly snake with his bare hands before realizing what it was, snake catcher Byron Zimmerman told Newsweek.
Abandoned Chameleon Almost Thrown Out in Shelter's Trash Finds Forever Home
The female reptile, left in a plastic bag in an animal shelter's lobby and named Pascal by the staff, has new owners, thanks to a Facebook post.
WAPT
Video: British woman befriends a two-legged fox
A two-legged fox has gone viral after a British woman noticed it on her lawn. Jane Carter remembers when she first spotted the creature through her window in Derbyshire, England. "Then he stood up on his front legs and I couldn't believe me eyes," she said. She then yelled to...
