Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
iheart.com

Watch: Two-Legged Fox Filmed in England

A couple in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a bizarre two-legged fox frolicking in their backyard. According to a local media report, the curious creature appeared outside the home of Philip and Jane Carter in the community of Ilkeston last month as they were setting up their Christmas tree. "My wife shouted to me to come to the window quick because I wouldn't believe" what was in their backyard, he recalled, musing that her assertion proved to be correct when he saw a two-legged fox that was remarkably adept at moving in a bipedal fashion.
Woman finds two-legged fox with incredible moves in her yard

DERBYSHIRE, ENGLAND — A British woman spotted a two-legged fox in her yard that walks around upright like it's doing handstands on its front legs. The two-legged fox has gone viral after Jane Carter noticed it on her lawn. The creature Carter spied through her window in Derbyshire, England, gives new meaning to the term "foxtrot."
New York Firefighter Accuses Chief of Raping Her as a ‘Birthday Present’

A volunteer firefighter in the New York City suburbs says she was plied with alcohol and served up as a “birthday present” to a ranking officer by the department chief, after which both men violently raped her in a firehouse bathroom.“Had fun last night,” then-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly Jr. allegedly texted the victim the next morning. “But, remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever.”Instead, the fire medic—who is trained as a firefighter and an EMT—is now suing 51-year-old Kelly and 28-year-old Wantagh FD Engine 7 Captain Josef Seier, accusing the pair of physically and sexually assaulting...
NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack

A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
Cow Somehow Gets Stuck on Farm Roof, Then Falls Off

A Utah farmer received the shock of his life when he ventured into the yard of his father-in-law’s farm to find his cow had somehow found her way onto the roof of a barn. When Brady Farnsworth caught sight of the badly behaved bovine, he immediately began filming to ensure that the world would believe the seemingly impossible scenario actually happened. “I took the videos because I have not seen a cow on a roof and wanted to show everybody,” he said. “It was something you don’t see every day so I wanted to capture the moment.”
Dad hilariously live-tweets son's attempts to sneak a girl in and out of the house

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2021. A teenager who lives with his parents was in the center of the Twitter spotlight a few years ago after his stepdad hilariously live-tweeted his attempts to sneak a lady friend into his room and then eventually out of it. It appears that the 18-year-old had managed to smuggle his friend in but she left her white shoes by the door, which complicated matters. While the teen's stepdad sat back and watched the fun, the boy's mother had no clue and his stepdad wasn't going to offer her hints. The stepdad, who goes by Tricky Deez on Twitter, had no plans to help his stepson either. Here is the thread that was the toast of Twitter in 2019.
Crocodile Takes Revenge on Zoo Worker and Eats Their Lawnmower

Crocodile Takes Revenge on Zoo Worker and Eats Their Lawnmower. When a loud lawnmower violated an Australian crocodile’s territory, he responded negatively and took the lawnmower, causing keepers to attempt a risky rescue. Elvis, a resident of the Australian Reptile Park, sprang for the mower and seized it from Tim Faulkner, the operations manager, and Billy Collett, the caretaker. The 16-foot saltwater crocodile flooded the machinery in the park outside of Sydney by dragging it underwater.
