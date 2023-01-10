ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

wlip.com

Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS Chicago

Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured. Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor...
ELMHURST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two men charged with Aurora murder

Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men face felony charges after carjacking in parking lot of Rivers Casino

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men face felony charges for a bold carjacking and robbery right in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino.Des Plaines police said the two men were dropped off in the parking lot shortly after midnight last Thursday. Surveillance video showed them pulling a gun on a man trying to park at the casino.They demanded money and his phone, forced him into the passenger seat, then ditched the car inside the parking garage.Officers arrested the two robbers when they caught up to their getaway car a short time later.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
