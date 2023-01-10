Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured. Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor...
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
Wadsworth man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow, sheriff's office says
The victim was found dead in a wheelbarrow after deputies conducted a well-being check on the residence, sheriff's officials say.
fox32chicago.com
Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
2 arrested after shooting leaves two wounded at Beach Park gas station
BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two people were arrested after a shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning at a north suburban Beach Park gas station. About 6:35 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a statement.
2 men face felony charges after carjacking in parking lot of Rivers Casino
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men face felony charges for a bold carjacking and robbery right in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino.Des Plaines police said the two men were dropped off in the parking lot shortly after midnight last Thursday. Surveillance video showed them pulling a gun on a man trying to park at the casino.They demanded money and his phone, forced him into the passenger seat, then ditched the car inside the parking garage.Officers arrested the two robbers when they caught up to their getaway car a short time later.
cwbchicago.com
3 arrested, 6 guns recovered during SWAT incident on Near North Side, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three people are in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a SWAT response at a Near North Side apartment building on Tuesday, Chicago police said. Authorities seized six firearms, including two rifles, according to CPD. The incident began when the driver of...
Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Update On Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Chicago Condo
A cause of death was determined.
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
60-year-old man accused of attacking girlfriend, her adult son in home invasion
Joliet resident Arthur Mitchell was taken into custody Monday night after police said he broke into his girlfriend’s home. It happened in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue around 8 p.m. Police said he now faces several charges.
Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver.
