ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

7 redesigned Wisconsin flags got an F in a survey of flag scholars and enthusiasts

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKpGI_0k9pDb4Y00

Apparently, quite a few places across Wisconsin need to up their flag game. But not you, Madison. You get an A.

That's according to a recent online survey by North American Vexillological Association(NAVA), a longtime organization made up of flag enthusiasts and scholars.

In 2022, the organization asked its members and the public to rate 312 flags that American cities and towns have adopted or redesigned since 2015, the survey said.

More than 2,850 people participated, rating each flag from 0 to 10 (with 10 being the best). The numerical ratings were averaged and converted into letter grades, ranging from F to A+.

"Ratings by the public closely paralleled those by NAVA members, showing that both amateurs and experts alike can learn how to recognize a successful flag design," the survey said. "The results are not a scientific analysis, but rather the cumulative judgment of a large group of people familiar with many flags and their uses."

Out of the nine Wisconsin flags that were rated this time around, seven received an F:

  • Franklin (which ranked among the 25 lowest-rated new city flags)
  • West Allis
  • South Milwaukee
  • Kenosha
  • River Falls
  • De Pere
  • Janesville

But, they're in good company. A total of 143 flags got Fs.

And the overall grade for the flags included in the survey was a ... drumroll, please ... D+.

The two Wisconsin flags that got passing grades? Madison, with an A, and Hayward, with a C.

Madison actually made the top 25 list for highest-rated new city flags, according to the survey.

So, what makes a good flag?

According to the “GOOD” FLAG, “BAD” FLAG" guide on the organization's website, the five basic principles of flag design are:

  • Keep it simple.
  • Use meaningful symbolism.
  • Use two or three basic colors.
  • No lettering or seals.
  • Be distinctive or related.

The flags from De Pere, Franklin, Janesville, Kenosha, River Falls, South Milwaukee and West Allis all have lettering or seals on them. De Pere's and River Falls' utilize a multitude of colors and feature more elaborate designs.

Both Madison and Hayward's flags are much more simplistic and understated, and stick to a basic color scheme. Neither Madison or Hayward's flags exhibit lettering or seals.

And if you're wondering, "What about Milwaukee?"

Well, it was named one of the "ten worst American city flags" for being "wayyy too busy" in NAVA's American City Flag Survey of 2004.

How would the People's Flag of Milwaukee hold up? Probably pretty darn well, given the group's "good" flag criteria.

NAVA hopes that the survey results give community leaders, designers and others "valuable information" about recent successful and appealing designs. For more on the survey, visit nava.org/2022-survey.

Comments / 2

Related
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
stoughtonnews.com

Answering the call of the wild

If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
STOUGHTON, WI
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage

If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply

Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
APPLETON, WI
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke over 20 years

A new report shows that cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans. The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported Wednesday that the number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001. The report notes that during that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy