7 redesigned Wisconsin flags got an F in a survey of flag scholars and enthusiasts

Apparently, quite a few places across Wisconsin need to up their flag game. But not you, Madison. You get an A.

That's according to a recent online survey by North American Vexillological Association(NAVA), a longtime organization made up of flag enthusiasts and scholars.

In 2022, the organization asked its members and the public to rate 312 flags that American cities and towns have adopted or redesigned since 2015, the survey said.

More than 2,850 people participated, rating each flag from 0 to 10 (with 10 being the best). The numerical ratings were averaged and converted into letter grades, ranging from F to A+.

"Ratings by the public closely paralleled those by NAVA members, showing that both amateurs and experts alike can learn how to recognize a successful flag design," the survey said. "The results are not a scientific analysis, but rather the cumulative judgment of a large group of people familiar with many flags and their uses."

Out of the nine Wisconsin flags that were rated this time around, seven received an F:

Franklin (which ranked among the 25 lowest-rated new city flags)

West Allis

South Milwaukee

Kenosha

River Falls

De Pere

Janesville

But, they're in good company. A total of 143 flags got Fs.

And the overall grade for the flags included in the survey was a ... drumroll, please ... D+.

The two Wisconsin flags that got passing grades? Madison, with an A, and Hayward, with a C.

Madison actually made the top 25 list for highest-rated new city flags, according to the survey.

So, what makes a good flag?

According to the “GOOD” FLAG, “BAD” FLAG" guide on the organization's website, the five basic principles of flag design are:

Keep it simple.

Use meaningful symbolism.

Use two or three basic colors.

No lettering or seals.

Be distinctive or related.

The flags from De Pere, Franklin, Janesville, Kenosha, River Falls, South Milwaukee and West Allis all have lettering or seals on them. De Pere's and River Falls' utilize a multitude of colors and feature more elaborate designs.

Both Madison and Hayward's flags are much more simplistic and understated, and stick to a basic color scheme. Neither Madison or Hayward's flags exhibit lettering or seals.

And if you're wondering, "What about Milwaukee?"

Well, it was named one of the "ten worst American city flags" for being "wayyy too busy" in NAVA's American City Flag Survey of 2004.

How would the People's Flag of Milwaukee hold up? Probably pretty darn well, given the group's "good" flag criteria.

NAVA hopes that the survey results give community leaders, designers and others "valuable information" about recent successful and appealing designs. For more on the survey, visit nava.org/2022-survey.