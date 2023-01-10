ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Stars of the Day: Conheeny, Lucenti lead Portsmouth basketball to victory

By Newport Daily News staff
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
The Portsmouth High boys basketball team defeated Portsmouth Abbey in a non-league game while the Tiverton boys fell just short against St. Raphael.

Bernard Dushie and Charlie Townsend, Portsmouth Abbey boys basketball

Dushie tallied a team-high 23 points but it wasn’t enough for the Ravens as they dropped a 62-56 non-league decision to host Portsmouth on Monday. Portsmouth High transfer Towsend chipped in with 12 points for the Ravens.

Adam Conheeny and Calvin Lucenti, Portsmouth boys basketball

The Portsmouth offense shared the ball well on Monday night as the host Patriots downed Portsmouth Abbey 62-56 in a non-league contest. Freshman Conheeny had a team-best 23 points, senior Lucenti scored 16 and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line as the Patriots helped their cause by making 20 of 22 free throws.

Athlete of the week:Who is the Newport County Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-8? You make the call.

Tristan White and Jason Potvin, Tiverton boys basketball

Down seven points after three quarters, host Tiverton cut into St. Raphael Academy’s lead in the final eight minutes but could not rally for the win as it bowed to the Saints 57-54. Tristan White made eight of 10 free throws and scored a team-high 14 points while Potvin contributed 10 points as the Tigers lost for the third time in the last four Division II games and went to 4-3 in the standings.

