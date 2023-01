Obituary: Kevin Michael Klansky

Kevin Michael Klansky, age 84, of Cullman, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Harry and Irene Klansky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Klansky; and sister Rose Stewart.

Survivors include his wife, Monica Klansky; children, Carolyn (Bill) Beiter, Kevin (Laura) Klansky, Christopher (Barbara) Klansky, Coleen (Bill) Busler, Kate Klansky, and Kristen (Matt) Carll; grandchildren, Beth (Kiran) Devaraj, Christie (Jayson) Dela Cruz, Bill (Bethany) Beiter, Jr., Julie (Andrew) Januska, Shea Beiter, Megan (Shawn) Ferger, Maxwell (Gabriella) Klansky, Alissa (Jacob) McCall, Christopher (Michele) Klansky, Jr., Lily Busler, Grace Busler, Carrie Laiosa, Hunter, Grant, and Luke Terrones; great-grandchildren, Ashoka, Chaithan, Mira, Helayna, Jayden, Shayne, Lia Grayce, Gabriel, Madelyn, Evan, Isabel, Genevieve, Charlotte, Makenna, Brynn, Easton, Caroline, and Natalie; sister, Mary Schiller; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Services to be arranged by family at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gentiva Hospice, Cullman, Alabama.