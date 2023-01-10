ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Stephen Lumpkin Singleton

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
Stephen Lumpkin Singleton, age 75, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Stephen is survived by his son Josh Singleton (Maria); his duaghter Tyler Singleton, his brothers Craig Singleton (Beth) & Ben Singleton (Sue) and his grandchildren Kate Caroline & Carter Singleton.

A celebration of life visitation for Stephen will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd AVE North West, Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 1 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Singleton family.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles Franklin Drake

Charles Franklin Drake, age 89, of Vinemont, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was born in Vinemont, AL. A visitation for Charles will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055. A funeral service will occur Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 920 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL 35055. An interment will occur Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Flint Creek Cemetery, Co. Rd. 1354, Vinemont, AL 35179. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Drake family.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William Alvin Brooks

Funeral service for William Alvin Brooks, age 92, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Brooks passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Folsom Center. He was born March 5, 1930, in Alabama to Willie and Omie Brooks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Brooks; daughter, Diann Ray; parents, Willie and Omie Brooks; sisters, Betty Coleman and Lucille Young; and brothers, Buddy Brooks and Jerry Brooks. Survivors include his daughter, Darlene Wilson; brother, Mark Brooks; grandchildren, Leigh Chaney, Josh Wilson, Jody Wilson, Zachary Brooks, Heath Brooks, Skylar Ray, and Star Horsley; sisters, Joyce Russell and Geraldine Washington; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Jean “Me-Ma” Coleman

Mrs. Betty Jean “Me-Ma” Coleman, age 86, of Bremen, went to be with her Savior on January 10, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family as she entered into her peaceful journey. Mrs. Coleman was born on August 20, 1936 to the late Willie and Omie (Robinson) Brooks in Cullman, Alabama. She held many titles throughout her life; including a loving wife for 38 years. Just to say that she was a momma and a housewife hardly begins to explain her legacy; she was so much more. Mrs. Coleman was a God fearing woman. Every decision or plan was always...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brenda Sue Iseminger

Brenda Sue Iseminger, age 59, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born May 1, 1963, in Michigan to Charlie Parsons and Juanita Parsons. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Wilda Hoffman, Patricia Maholiv, Donna Schmidt, and JoAnn Moyer. Survivors include her sons, Charles (Bonnie) Iseminger, Ian (Alanna) Iseminger, and Patrick Iseminger; grandchildren, Brenda Iseminger and Robert Woodruff; sister, Pamela (James) Barton; and Billy (Linda) Parsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wilma Eugene Edmonds

A memorial service for Wilma Eugene Edmonds, 92, of Cullman, will be Friday, Jan 13, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edmonds family. Mrs. Edmonds was born Sept. 28, 1930, to D. R. & Bernice Elvie Jones Philpot. She passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Madison Hospital.  She worked as a nurse for many years before retiring. She loved reading and hook rugs. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Philpot; and her son, Robert Lindsey. Mrs. Edmonds is survived by her sons, Richard (Jasmine) Lindsey, Phillip (Pamela) Lindsey; her daughter, Deborah (James) McMillan; brother, Wendell Philpot; grandchildren, Andria (Bobby) Stanford, Robert Nicholas Lindsey, Kaleena (Danny) Quick, Curtis Lindsey, Tyler Lindsey, Emily Lindsey, Rachel Singleton, Jennifer (Ryan) Lane, Adam (Judith) Callaway; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Edmonds family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carol Jean Harbison (Updated)

Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 7, 1942 to Avery Eugene and Carrie Mae Self Robbins. She is preceded in death by her husband: Sherywon Eugene Harbison. Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David McGowin officiating. Interment will follow services in Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors are: daughters: Anita R. (Mike) Jackson, Michelle (Mike) Aderhold, Allyson (Brandon) Kilgo, son: Kenneth Eugene Harbison, sisters: Gina Bible, Marie Bridges, Karen McGowin, brother: Glen Chonko, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, several other family members. Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Harbison family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kevin Michael Klansky

Kevin Michael Klansky, age 84, of Cullman, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Harry and Irene Klansky. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Klansky; and sister Rose Stewart. Survivors include his wife, Monica Klansky; children, Carolyn (Bill) Beiter, Kevin (Laura) Klansky, Christopher (Barbara) Klansky, Coleen (Bill) Busler, Kate Klansky, and Kristen (Matt) Carll; grandchildren, Beth (Kiran) Devaraj, Christie (Jayson) Dela Cruz, Bill (Bethany) Beiter, Jr., Julie (Andrew) Januska, Shea Beiter, Megan (Shawn) Ferger, Maxwell (Gabriella) Klansky, Alissa (Jacob) McCall, Christopher (Michele) Klansky, Jr., Lily Busler, Grace Busler, Carrie Laiosa, Hunter, Grant, and Luke Terrones; great-grandchildren, Ashoka, Chaithan, Mira, Helayna, Jayden, Shayne, Lia Grayce, Gabriel, Madelyn, Evan, Isabel, Genevieve, Charlotte, Makenna, Brynn, Easton, Caroline, and Natalie; sister, Mary Schiller; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Services to be arranged by family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gentiva Hospice, Cullman, Alabama.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Debra Ann Gunter

The funeral service for Debra Ann Gunter, 67, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Jones Cemetery in Lacon. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gunter family. Mrs. Gunter was born Oct. 3, 1955, to Kial and Mary Ann Leffler Peffley. She passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. She enjoyed spending time with her family, riding in the side by side and the motorcycle. She loved woodworking, restoration and upholstering. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kial and Mary Ann Leffler Peffley; and her brother, David. Mrs. Gunter is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary Gunter; son, Gary Joseph (Susan) Gunter; daughter, Kimberly Ann (Colby) Duke; brothers, Kial, Mike, Stanley, Paul; sisters, Christine (Daniel McCreary, Darla Ellis; grandchildren, Eric Gunter, Ashley Gunter. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Gunter family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Moie Alton (Slim) Fortenberry

The funeral service for Moie Alton (Slim) Fortenberry will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fortenberry Family. Moie Alton (Slim) Fortenberry, 89, of Jones Chapel, Alabama, passed away on January 8, 2023 at Hanceville Nursing Home.  Slim was born on May 4, 1933 to Wiley Waymon and Euna Cleo Fortenberry in the Sardis community...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Claud Gann

Richard Claud Gann, age 90, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A visitation for Richard will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at East Side Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St SE, Cullman, Alabama; where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, 96 County Road 36, Haleyville, AL 35565. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Gann family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zelda Mayhan

Zelda Mayhan, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Mayhan family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Janette Howse “Net” Fuller

Janette Howse “Net” Fuller, age 82, of Cullman, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 15, 1940, in Cullman, Alabama. She worked at Cullman Regional Hospital. She was a very loving and giving person. Janette was a great wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Arley First Baptist Cemetery. Reverend Tim Box and Reverend Kip Box will officiate. Janette...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Everett

The funeral service for Linda Sue Everett, 76, of Remlap, Ala. will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Eric Tolbert will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Everett family. Mrs. Everett passed away on Jan. 6, 2023. She was born April 16, 1947, to Ronald Lee & Josephine Beatrice Gay. She loved her family, singing karaoke and tending to her flowers. She was preceded in death by her...
REMLAP, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jackie Ann Mayhall

Ms. Jackie Ann Mayhall, age 75, of Hanceville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center and is now resting in the hands of Jesus. She was born on Nov. 25, 1947 to the late James A. and Novella (Kelley) Burnham in Etowah County. In 1987, Jackie began working for the Folsom Center (USA Healthcare) in Cullman where she dedicated 35 years of service. She touched the lives of many people and even welcomed them into her family as if they were her own. Those left to cherish her love and memory are her two daughters, Gina...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil

Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil, age 58, of Cullman, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on Dec., 1964 in Cullman, Alabama to Felix Glasscock and Dixie Horsley Glasscock. She grew up in the Walter Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman. Carolyn was one that had a servant’s heart in everything she did. She was kind, compassionate and caring towards everyone. She was an avid Alabama Football fan….. “Roll Tide” and loved the Atlanta Braves. She recently retired and was looking...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dan Fulenwider

Funeral service for Dan Fulenwider, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fulenwider passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Judge Verbon Fulenwider and Clora Calvert Fulenwider. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Leopard; and first wife, Sandra Kay Fulenwider. Survivors include his wife, Denise Fulenwider; son, Brian (Shannon) Fulenwider; stepsons, Brent (Cynthia) Roberson and Bruce (Misty) Roberson; step-grandchildren, Kristin (Keeven) Sanders, Gaige Roberson, Garit Roberson, Gavin Roberson, and Matthew Roberson; great-grandchildren, Karagan and Kohen; and brother, David Fulenwider.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Laura J. Englebert

Laura J. Englebert, age 85, of Bear Creek, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Haleyville Healthcare. Laura was born on December 5, 1937 in Hamilton, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery where the burial will follow.  Brother Kirk Cagle will officiate. Laura is survived by her sons, Joel (Donna) Englebert and Barry (Paula) Englebert; daughter, Lawanna (Ricky) Hines; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Bobby Ray Bishop (Laura Ann). She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Englebert; parents, Freddie and Naomi Bishop; son, James Alton Englebert; daughter, Sherri Caid; and her sister, Wilma Cagle.
BEAR CREEK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Loyd Lolley

James Loyd Lolley, 78, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his residence. James was born on August 17, 1944 in Hackleburg, Alabama.   A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 11a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, Alabama. James is survived by his son, David Lolley; daughter, Christy Michaels; grandchildren, Joshua Lolley, Dakota Lolley, Ethan Lolley, Jacob Lolley, Abigail Divine, Seth Michaels, and Chloe Michaels; sisters, Faye Dodd, and Annette Amons; and brother, Billy Joe Lolley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anna Belle Lolley; sons, Michael Lolley, and James Loyd Lolley Jr.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Samuel Wallace McAnnally

A graveside service for Samuel Wallace McAnnally of Hanceville will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023 at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Visitation for the public will be on Saturday prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mr. McAnnally was born on December 9, 1934 in Blount County, Alabama. He died at the age of 88 on Jan. 4, 2023 at St. Vincent’s East Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his children, Steve (Renee) McAnnally and Phillip McAnnally; grandchildren, Lauren (Onur) Salzi and Rebecca McAnnally; great grandchildren, Logan Salzi, Regina Smith and Dylana Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. McAnnally was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean McAnnally; parents, Burve and Velma McAnnally; brothers, Kenneth and Burt McAnnally; and a sister, Carolyn Burvadine McAnnally.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Walter Baptist Church in Hanceville, AL, to celebrate the life of Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass. Beki was born on July 9, 1958, and departed this life on December 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Baker, of Walter. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willard “Bim” Glass, her mother, Sybil Baker, three brothers, Doyle (Sara) Baker, Donald Baker, and David Baker, a nephew, Justin Thomason and niece, Sara Catherine Thomason Holder, as well as countless cousins and friends. As a member of...
HANCEVILLE, AL
