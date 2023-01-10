Obituary: Stephen Lumpkin Singleton

Stephen Lumpkin Singleton, age 75, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Stephen is survived by his son Josh Singleton (Maria); his duaghter Tyler Singleton, his brothers Craig Singleton (Beth) & Ben Singleton (Sue) and his grandchildren Kate Caroline & Carter Singleton.

A celebration of life visitation for Stephen will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd AVE North West, Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 1 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Singleton family.